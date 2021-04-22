Global Composite Pipes Market Reports 2019 by Industry Analysis, Research, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply and Forecast to 2025
Composite pipes are prepared from reinforced and non-reinforced thermoplastics such as GRP, PVC, PP, FRP, and HDPE. Composite pipes have robust mechanical properties and are unaffected by corrosion. In comparison to the unreinforced pipe material for equivalent thickness and size, composite pipes are sturdier and stronger. Composites pipes are relatively better to resist forces during the installation process, which allows them to be drawn with higher force. Composites pipes are extensively preferred in trenchless technology as they are easier to install thus aiding the sales of composites pipe.
Rising number of manufacturers, distributors and suppliers for composite pipe across the globe especially in Asia Pacific, North America and Europe is fueling the sales of composite pipes thereby contributing in the growth of Global composite pipes market.
The Composite Pipes market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Composite Pipes.
- KiTEC
- Vasitars
- Jindal Pex Tibes
- Akiet
- KISAN
- Cerro Flow Product
- Furukawa Electric
- Cambridge-Lee
- SH Copper
- Wieland-Werke
Composite Pipes Breakdown Data by Type
14MM
26MM
63MM
Others
Composite Pipes Breakdown Data by Application
Oil and Gas Industry
Construction Industry
Agriculture Industry
Food and Beverage Industry
Chemical Industry
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyse global Composite Pipes status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Composite Pipes development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyse their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Composite Pipes are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered
