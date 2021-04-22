Global digital-out-of-home Market is Forecasted to Reach at a Notable value of around USD $8,393.30 million by 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Digital-Out-Of-Home (DOOH) Market by Format Type (Billboard, Transit, Street Furniture and Others), by Application (Indoor and Outdoor) and by End User (Automotive, Personal Care & Household, Entertainment, Retail, Food & Beverages, Telecom, BFSI, and Others) – Global Opportunities Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023 ” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Global Digital-Out-Of-Home (DOOH) Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global digital-out-of-home Market was valued at $3,639.30 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $8,393.30 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 12.60% from 2017 to 2023. DOOH media is a form of marketing and advertisement solutions for targeting large audiences residing outside the home. The global digital-out-of-home market is expected to witness significant growth in the future, owing to increase in expenditure on sales & marketing and inclination towards digitization across the globe.

The Asia-Pacific digital-out-of-home market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to increase in government investment on digitization and rise in GDP in the regions, which assist in high advertisement spending.

The digital-out-of-home market is segmented based on format type, application, end user type, and geography. On the basis of format type, the market is classified into billboard, transit, street furniture, and others. By application, it is divided as indoor and outdoor. On the basis of end user type, the market is divided into automotive, personal care & household, entertainment, retail, food & beverages, telecom, BFSI, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players profiled in the report include JCDecaux, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., Lama Advertising Company, OUTFRONT Media, Daktronics, Prismview LLC NEC Display Solutions Ltd., Oohmedia! Ltd., Broadsign International LLC, and Aoto Electronics Co. Mvix, Inc., Christie Digital System, Ayuda Media System, and Deepsky Corporation Ltd. are some of the major players in global DOOH market.

The report presents analysis on the key strategies adopted by these players and the detailed analyses of the current trends, upcoming opportunities, and restraints of the digital-out-of-home Market.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

In-depth analysis and dynamics of the digital-out-of-home market is provided to understand the market scenario.

Quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2017 to 2023 is provided to assist strategists and stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Porterâ€™s five forces analysis examines the competitive structure and provides a clear understanding of the factors that influence market entry and expansion.

A detailed analysis of the geographical segments enables the identification of profitable segments for market players.

Comprehensive analysis of the trends, subsegments, and key revenue pockets of the market is provided.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Format type

– Billboard

– Transit

– Street Furniture

– Others

By Application

– Indoor

– Outdoor

By End User

– Automotive

– Personal Care & Household

– Entertainment

– Retail

– Food & Beverages

– Telecom

– BFSI

– Others

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Russia

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

