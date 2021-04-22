Global Electric Coolant Pump Market Survey and Trend Research 2019

MarketResearchNest.com ads “Global Electric Coolant Pump Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” new report to its research database. The report spread across 118 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

In the automotive industry, there is a constant revision and upgrading of technology to increase fuel efficiency in powertrains and reduce vehicular emissions to comply with stringent emission rules. The introduction of electric coolant pumps is a step in this direction.

OEMs are diversifying their product portfolio by launching plug-in hybrid vehicles that have advanced technologies such as regenerative braking systems and electric motors to assist as well as retain vehicles powered by IC engines. Due to this reason, electric coolant pumps in the mid-size segment will increase significantly, and there will be a corresponding decline in the full-size vehicle type market. In the US, the majority of the vehicles of earlier make have engine capacity greater than 3L. Approximately 50% of the sales in the US in the light duty segment is for pickup trucks. They were earlier powered by large displacement engines like 3.5L V6 or 5L V8 engines but owing to the downsizing trend these bigger engines are being replaced by 2L turbocharged engines, which not only produce similar power but are 30% more fuel efficient.

The market appears to be highly fragmented due to the presence of various established players and smaller firms. The competition is intense, and the manufacturers have to introduce innovative products to survive in the market. The demand for fuel-efficient cars will prompt the OEMs to focus on extensive research, development of specialized products, and upgraded technology matching the advancements in the industry. The stringent norms from the government to reduce pollution and control emissions will be another factor that will need attention from the vendors during the estimated period of next four years.

The Electric Coolant Pump market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Electric Coolant Pump.

This report presents the worldwide Electric Coolant Pump market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Robert Bosch

Continental

Johnson Electric

Aisin Seiki

KSPG

Davies Craig

MAHLE

Electric Coolant Pump Breakdown Data by Type

Full-size

Mid-size

Compact size

Electric Coolant Pump Breakdown Data by Application

Vehicles

Passenger Cars

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyse global Electric Coolant Pump status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Electric Coolant Pump development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyse their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Electric Coolant Pump are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered

