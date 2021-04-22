Global Liquid Fertilizer Market is Expected to Witness a CAGR of More than 2.1% Between 2018 and 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Liquid Fertilizer Market – By Micronutrient Type (Nitrogen, Phosphate, Potassium, Other Micronutrients), By Crop Type (Cereals and Grains, Horticulture, Irrigated Crops), By Application (Starter solutions, Foliar application, Fertigation, Injection into soil, Others) & Global Region – Market Size, Trends, Share & Forecast 2018-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The Liquid Fertilizer Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global liquid fertilizer market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2023. Growing utilization of liquid fertilizer in fruits and vegetable production is driving the growth of liquid fertilizer market. Apart from this, demand for food is expected to witness exponential increase on the account of increasing population. This factor is anticipated to positively impact the growth of the liquid fertilizer market during the forecast period.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of liquid fertilizer market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Micronutrient Type

– Nitrogen

– Phosphate

– Potassium

– Other Micronutrients

By Crop Type

– Cereals & Grains

– – Wheat

– – Rice

– – Maize

– – Barley

– – Others

– Horticulture

– – Food

– – Vegetable

– – Others

– Irrigated Crops

– – Cotton

– – Sugarcane

– – Rice

– – Others

By Application

– Starter solutions

– Foliar application

– Fertigation

– Injection into soil

– Others

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as

– Yara International ASA

– CSBP Limited

– Agrium Inc.

– Israel Chemical Ltd.

– Haifa Chemicals Ltd.

– K+S Group

– Kugler Company

– Compo Expert GmbH

– Agroliquid

– Plant Food Company, Inc.

– Other Major & Niche Players

Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development and recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities).

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

2. Methodology

2.1. Research Methodology

2.2. Geographic Scope

2.3. Years Considered

3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Overview and Definition

3.2.1. Market Definition

3.2.2. Geographic Regions Definition

3.2.3. Segment A Definition

3.2.4. Segment B Definition

3.3. Industry Development

3.4. Global Market Maturity

3.4.1. North America

3.4.2. Europe

3.4.3. Asia Pacific

3.4.4. Latin America

3.4.5. Middle East & Africa

3.5. Porter’s Five Force Analysis

3.6. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.7. Manufacturing Process

3.8. Macro-Economic Factors

3.9. Regulations and Policies

3.10. List of Raw Material Suppliers

4. Price Outlook

5. Production and Consumption Outlook

6. Market Size by Manufacturers

6.1. Liquid Fertilizer Production by Manufacturers

6.1.1. Liquid Fertilizer Production by Manufacturers

6.1.2. Liquid Fertilizer Production Market Share by Manufacturers

6.2. Liquid Fertilizer Revenue by Manufacturers

6.2.1. Liquid Fertilizer Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

6.2.2. Liquid Fertilizer Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

6.3. Liquid Fertilizer Price by Manufacturers

6.4. Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Global Liquid Fertilizer Market 2017

7.2. Global Liquid Fertilizer Market Value Share, By Company 2017

7.3. Global Liquid Fertilizer Market Volume Share, By Company 2017

8. Growth Drivers & Barriers in Global Liquid Fertilizer Market

8.1. North America

8.2. Europe

8.3. Asia Pacific

8.4. Rest of World

9. Trends in Global Liquid Fertilizer Market

9.1. North America

9.2. Europe

9.3. Asia Pacific

9.4. Rest of World

10. PESTLE Analysis for Liquid Fertilizer Market

11. Global Liquid Fertilizer Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.3. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12. Global Liquid Fertilizer Market Segmentation Analysis, By Micronutrient Type

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Strategic Insights

12.2.1. BPS Analysis, By Micronutrient Type

12.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Micronutrient Type

12.2.2.1. Nitrogen

12.2.2.1.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.2.1.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.2.2. Phosphate

12.2.2.2.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.2.2.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.2.3. Potassium

12.2.2.3.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.2.3.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.2.4. Other Micronutrients

12.2.2.4.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.2.4.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13. Global Liquid Fertilizer Market Segmentation Analysis, By Crop Type

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Strategic Insights

13.2.1. BPS Analysis, By Micronutrient Type

13.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Micronutrient Type

13.2.2.1. Cereals & Grains (Wheat, Rice, Maize, Barley, Others)

13.2.2.1.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.2.2.1.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.2.2.2. Horticulture (Food, Vegetable, Others)

13.2.2.2.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.2.2.2.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.2.2.3. Irrigated Crops (Cotton, Sugarcane, Rice, Others)

13.2.2.3.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.2.2.3.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14. Global Liquid Fertilizer Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application

14.1. Introduction

14.2. Strategic Insights

14.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

14.4. Market Attractiveness, By Application

14.4.1.1. Starter solutions

14.4.1.1.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.4.1.1.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.4.1.2. Foliar application

14.4.1.2.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.4.1.2.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.4.1.3. Fertigation

14.4.1.3.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.4.1.3.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.4.1.4. Injection into soil

14.4.1.4.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.4.1.4.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.4.1.5. Others

14.4.1.5.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.4.1.5.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

15. Geographical Analysis

15.1. Introduction

15.2. North America Liquid Fertilizer Market

15.2.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

15.2.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

15.2.3. By Micronutrient Type

15.2.3.1. Introduction

15.2.3.2. Strategic Insights

15.2.3.2.1. BPS Analysis, By Micronutrient Type

15.2.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Micronutrient Type

15.2.3.3. Nitrogen

15.2.3.3.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

15.2.3.3.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

15.2.3.4. Phosphate

15.2.3.4.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

15.2.3.4.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

15.2.3.5. Potassium

15.2.3.5.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

15.2.3.5.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

15.2.3.6. Other Micronutrients

15.2.3.6.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

15.2.3.6.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

15.2.4. By Crop Type

15.2.4.1. Introduction

15.2.4.2. Strategic Insights

15.2.4.2.1. BPS Analysis, By Crop Type

15.2.4.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Crop Type

15.2.4.3. Cereals & Grains (Wheat, Rice, Maize, Barley, Others)

15.2.4.3.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

15.2.4.3.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

15.2.4.4. Horticulture (Food, Vegetable, Others)

15.2.4.4.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

15.2.4.4.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

15.2.4.5. Irrigated Crops (Cotton, Sugarcane, Rice, Others)

15.2.4.5.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

15.2.4.5.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

Continue….

