Global Low Iron Glass Market Research Report 2018

In this report, the Global Low Iron Glass market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Low Iron Glass market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Low Iron Glass market status and forecast, categorizes the global Low Iron Glass market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Low-iron glass is a type of high-clarity glass that is made from silica with very low amounts of iron. This low level of iron removes the greenish-blue tint that can be seen especially on larger and thicker sizes of glass. Low-iron glass is used for Architectures, display cases, some Furniture, and other applications where clarity is desired.

Low iron glass which own low amounts of iron, has higher light transmittance compared with regular clear glass. According to manufacture process, low iron glass can be classified into float glass and rolled glass. Rolled glass is generally used in photovoltaic industry. In China, Rolled glass market share is higher than that in other regions, owing to strong demand from China photovoltaic industry. Globally, rolled glass consumption is 951.74 K MT, with consumption share of 42.77% in 2017.

Low iron glass can be used in many fields, including photovoltaic, furniture, architecture and others. In Europe and North America, low iron glass is wildly used in furniture and architecture fields. In Europe, furniture consumed 35.45% of Europe total consumption in 2017 while architecture consumed about 27.28%. Globally, photovoltaic consumed 772.58 K MT of low iron glass in 2017. Furniture and architecture separately consumed 712.35 KMT and 588.60 K MT in 2017.

Geography, low iron glass market is mainly concentrated in Europe, North America and China. Driven by photovoltaic industry and real estate industry, China is the largest consumption region with consumption share of 37.63% in 2017.

The global Low Iron Glass market is valued at 2300 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 3600 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Vitro Glass

Guardian Glass

Saint-Gobain

Pilkington

Euroglas

Asahi Glass

Jinjing Glass

Yaohua Pilkington

CSG Holding

Taiwan Glass

Xinyi Glass

Ancai Hi-tech

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Float Glass

Rolled Glass

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Photovoltaic

Furniture

Architecture

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Low Iron Glass capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Low Iron Glass manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Low Iron Glass are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Low Iron Glass Manufacturers

Low Iron Glass Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Low Iron Glass Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Low Iron Glass market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

