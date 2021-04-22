Global Manual Cleaning Products Market is Expected to Witness a CAGR of More than 6.1% Between 2018 and 2023
A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Manual Cleaning Products Market – By Application (Residential Building, Industrial Building, Office & Institutional Building, Commercial Building, Public Places, Other), By Equipment (Household Vacuum Cleaner, Floor Cleaning Tools, Simple Cleaning Tools, Specialty Cleaning Products) & Global Region – Market Size, Trends, Share & Forecast 2018-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The Manual Cleaning Products Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.
The global Manual Cleaning Products Market is expected to mask a CAGR of 6.1% during the projected period. The market of manual cleaning products (PCW) is majorly driven on the back of rapid urbanization and industrialization across the globe. Further, governments across the globe are investing significant amount of capital to ensure the cleanliness of public places and encouraging the population to keep their surroundings clean and hygienic. Such factors are expected to foster the growth of market in near future.
Segmentation
The research offers a comprehensive analysis of manual cleaning products market with respect to following sub-markets:
By Application
– Residential Building
– Industrial Building
– Office & Institutional Building
– Commercial Building
– Public Places
– Other
By Equipment
– Household Vacuum Cleaner
– Floor Cleaning Tools
– Simple Cleaning Tools
– Specialty Cleaning Products
By Geography
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Competitive Landscape
The report profiles various major market players such as:
– Tennant Company
– Hako Group
– Techtronic Industries
– Karcher
– ITW
– Electrolux AB
– Emerson Electric
– EUREKA S.p.A.
– Metropolitan Vacuum Cleaner Company, Inc.
– Dyson
– Other Major & Niche Key Players
Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities.
Table of Content
Research Methodology
Market Definition and List of Abbreviations
1. Executive Summary
2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Manual Cleaning Products Market
3. Global Manual Cleaning Products Market Trends
4. Opportunities in Global Manual Cleaning Products Market
5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017
6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis
8. Global Manual Cleaning Products Market Size (USD Million), Growth Analysis and Forecast, (2017-2023)
9. Global Manual Cleaning Products Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application
9.3. BPS Analysis, By Application
9.4. Residential Building Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
9.5. Industrial Building Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
9.6. Office & Institutional Building Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
9.7. Commercial Building Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
9.8. Public Places Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
9.9. Other Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10. Global Manual Cleaning Products Market Segmentation Analysis, By Equipment
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Equipment
10.3. BPS Analysis, By Equipment
10.4. Household Vacuum Cleaner Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.5. Floor Cleaning Tools Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.6. Simple Cleaning Tools Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.7. Specialty Cleaning Products Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11. Geographical Analysis
11.1. Introduction
11.2. North America Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.2.1. By Application
11.2.1.1. Introduction
11.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application
11.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Application
11.2.1.4. Residential Building Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.2.1.5. Industrial Building Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.2.1.6. Office & Institutional Building Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.2.1.7. Commercial Building Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.2.1.8. Public Places Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.2.1.9. Other Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.2.2. By Equipment
11.2.2.1. Introduction
11.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Equipment
11.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Equipment
11.2.2.4. Household Vacuum Cleaner Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.2.2.5. Floor Cleaning Tools Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.2.2.6. Simple Cleaning Tools Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.2.2.7. Specialty Cleaning Products Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.2.3. By Country
11.2.3.1. Market Attractiveness, By End-user
11.2.3.2. BPS Analysis, By End-User
11.2.3.3. U.S. Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.2.3.4. Canada Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.3. Europe Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.3.1. By Application
11.3.1.1. Introduction
11.3.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application
11.3.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Application
11.3.1.4. Residential Building Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.3.1.5. Industrial Building Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.3.1.6. Office & Institutional Building Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.3.1.7. Commercial Building Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.3.1.8. Public Places Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.3.1.9. Other Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.3.2. By Equipment
11.3.2.1. Introduction
11.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Equipment
11.3.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Equipment
11.3.2.4. Household Vacuum Cleaner Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.3.2.5. Floor Cleaning Tools Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.3.2.6. Simple Cleaning Tools Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.3.2.7. Specialty Cleaning Products Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.3.3. By Country
11.3.3.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
11.3.3.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
11.3.3.3. Germany Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.3.3.4. United Kingdom Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.3.3.5. France Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.3.3.6. Italy Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.3.3.7. Spain Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.3.3.8. Russia Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.3.3.9. Rest of Europe Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.4. Asia Pacific Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.4.1. By Application
11.4.1.1. Introduction
11.4.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application
11.4.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Application
11.4.1.4. Residential Building Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.4.1.5. Industrial Building Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.4.1.6. Office & Institutional Building Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.4.1.7. Commercial Building Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.4.1.8. Public Places Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.4.1.9. Other Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.4.2. By Equipment
11.4.2.1. Introduction
11.4.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Equipment
11.4.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Equipment
11.4.2.4. Household Vacuum Cleaner Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.4.2.5. Floor Cleaning Tools Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.4.2.6. Simple Cleaning Tools Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.4.2.7. Specialty Cleaning Products Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.4.3. By Country
11.4.3.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
11.4.3.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
11.4.3.3. China Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.4.3.4. India Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.4.3.5. Japan Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.4.3.6. South Korea Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.4.3.7. Indonesia Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.4.3.8. Taiwan Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.4.3.9. Australia Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.4.3.10. New Zealand Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.4.3.11. Rest of Asia Pacific Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.5. Latin America Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.5.1. By Application
11.5.1.1. Introduction
11.5.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application
11.5.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Application
11.5.1.4. Residential Building Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.5.1.5. Industrial Building Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.5.1.6. Office & Institutional Building Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.5.1.7. Commercial Building Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.5.1.8. Public Places Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.5.1.9. Other Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.5.2. By Equipment
11.5.2.1. Introduction
11.5.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Equipment
11.5.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Equipment
11.5.2.4. Household Vacuum Cleaner Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.5.2.5. Floor Cleaning Tools Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.5.2.6. Simple Cleaning Tools Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.5.2.7. Specialty Cleaning Products Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.5.3. By Country
11.5.3.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
11.5.3.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
11.5.3.3. Brazil Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.5.3.4. Mexico Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.5.3.5. Rest of Latin America Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.6. Middle East & Africa Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.6.1. By Application
11.6.1.1. Introduction
11.6.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application
11.6.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Application
11.6.1.4. Residential Building Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.6.1.5. Industrial Building Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.6.1.6. Office & Institutional Building Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.6.1.7. Commercial Building Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.6.1.8. Public Places Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.6.1.9. Other Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.6.2. By Equipment
11.6.2.1. Introduction
11.6.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Equipment
11.6.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Equipment
11.6.2.4. Household Vacuum Cleaner Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.6.2.5. Floor Cleaning Tools Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.6.2.6. Simple Cleaning Tools Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.6.2.7. Specialty Cleaning Products Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.6.3. By Country
11.6.3.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
11.6.3.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
11.6.3.3. GCC Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.6.3.4. North Africa Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.6.3.5. South Africa Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.6.3.6. Rest of Middle East & Africa Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
Continue….
