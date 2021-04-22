Global Milk Powder Market is Expected to Witness a CAGR of More than 4.8% Between 2018 and 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Milk Powder Market – By Product Type (Soy Milk Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whole Milk Powder, Butter Milk Powder, Others), By Application (Nutritional Foods, Infant Formulas, Confectionaries, Baked Sweet and Savories, Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, Online Stores, Others) & Global Region – Market Size, Trends, Share & Forecast 2018-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The Milk Powder Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global milk powder market is expected to thrive at a CAGR of 4.8% during the projected period. The market is expected to reach at a notable revenue by 2023. The market of milk powder is majorly driven on the back of rapidly growing food & beverage industry across the globe. Additionally, milk and milk derivatives are one of the key ingredients used in major food & beverage products and this demand is expected to rise in near future due to rapid innovation and advancement in confectionary items.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of milk powder market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Product Type

– Soy Milk Powder

– Skimmed Milk Powder

– Whole Milk Powder

– Butter Milk Powder

– Others

By Application

– Nutritional Foods

– Infant Formulas

– Confectionaries

– Baked Sweet and Savories

– Others

By Distribution Channel

– Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

– Specialty Stores

– Convenience Stores

– Online Stores

– Others

By Geography

• North America (U.S. & Canada)

• Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as:

– Alaska Milk Corporation

– Nestlé S.A.

– Abbott Nutrition

– Kraft Foods

– Belgomilk

– Unilever

– Friesland Campina

– Danone

– Lactalis

– Fonterra Co-operative Group

– Other Major & Niche Players

Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities.

Table of Content

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Milk Powder Market

3. Global Milk Powder Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Milk Powder Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Global Milk Powder Market Size (USD Million), Growth Analysis and Forecast, (2017-2023)

9. Global Milk Powder Market Segmentation Analysis, By Product Type

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type

9.3. BPS Analysis, By Product Type

9.4. Soy Milk Powder Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.5. Skimmed Milk Powder Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.6. Whole Milk Powder Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.7. Butter Milk Powder Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.8. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10. Global Milk Powder Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

10.4. Nutritional Foods Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.5. Infant Formulas Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.6. Confectionaries Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.7. Baked Sweet and Savories Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.8. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11. Global Milk Powder Market Segmentation Analysis, By Distribution Channel

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel

11.4. Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.5. Specialty Stores Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.6. Convenience Stores Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.7. Online Stores Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.8. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12. Geographical Analysis

12.1. Introduction

12.2. North America Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1. By Product Type

12.2.1.1. Introduction

12.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type

12.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Product Type

12.2.1.4. Soy Milk Powder Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1.5. Skimmed Milk Powder Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1.6. Whole Milk Powder Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1.7. Butter Milk Powder Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1.8. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.2. By Application

12.2.2.1. Introduction

12.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

12.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

12.2.2.4. Nutritional Foods Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.2.5. Infant Formulas Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.2.6. Confectionaries Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.2.7. Baked Sweet and Savories Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.2.8. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.3. By Distribution Channel

12.2.3.1. Introduction

12.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel

12.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel

12.2.3.4. Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.3.5. Specialty Stores Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.3.6. Convenience Stores Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.3.7. Online Stores Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.3.8. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.4. By Country

12.2.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By End-user

12.2.4.2. BPS Analysis, By End-User

12.2.4.3. U.S. Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.4.4. Canada Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3. Europe Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1. By Product Type

12.3.1.1. Introduction

12.3.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type

12.3.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Product Type

12.3.1.4. Soy Milk Powder Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1.5. Skimmed Milk Powder Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1.6. Whole Milk Powder Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1.7. Butter Milk Powder Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1.8. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.2. By Application

12.3.2.1. Introduction

12.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

12.3.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

12.3.2.4. Nutritional Foods Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.2.5. Infant Formulas Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.2.6. Confectionaries Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.2.7. Baked Sweet and Savories Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.2.8. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.3. By Distribution Channel

12.3.3.1. Introduction

12.3.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel

12.3.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel

12.3.3.4. Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.3.5. Specialty Stores Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.3.6. Convenience Stores Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.3.7. Online Stores Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.3.8. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.4. By Country

12.3.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

12.3.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

12.3.4.3. Germany Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.4.4. United Kingdom Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.4.5. France Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.4.6. Italy Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.4.7. Spain Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.4.8. Russia Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.4.9. Rest of Europe Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

Continue….

