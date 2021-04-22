Global Nanomaterial Market is Expected to Witness a CAGR of More than 20.2% Between 2018 and 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Nanomaterial Market – By Type (Natural, Artificial, Others), By Application (Construction, Packaging, Consumer Goods, Electrical and Electronics, Energy, Health Care, Transportation, Others) & Global Region – Market Size, Trends, Share & Forecast 2018-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The Nanomaterial Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global Nanomaterial market is expected to mask a CAGR of 20.2% during the projected period. The market of nanomaterial is majorly driven on the back of rising innovation and advancements in field of nanotechnologies. Apart from this, numerous industries are seeing great potential in nanomaterial applications are investing significant amount of capital in field of nanomaterials. Strong penetration rate of existing nanomaterials such as carbon nanomaterials and ongoing development of new materials are two major driving factors of global nanomaterial market.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of nanomaterial market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Type

– Natural

– Artificial

– – Carbon Based

– – – – Fullerenes

– – – – – – Carbon Nanotubes

– – – – – – Buckytubes

– – – – Graphene

– – – – Carbon Black

– – – – Others

– – Metal Based

– – – – Silver Nanoparticles

– – – – Gold Nanoparticles

– – – – Nickel Nanoparticles

– – – – Others

– – Quantum dots

– – Nanofibers

– – Nanoceramics

– – – – Carbides

– – – – – – Nano silicon carbide

– – – – – – Nano tungsten carbide

– – – – Oxides

– – – – – – Nano Titanium Dioxide

– – – – – – Nano Zinc Oxide

– – – – – – Nano Silicon Dioxide

– – – – – – Nano Copper Oxide

– – – – – – Nano Cobalt Oxide

– – – – – – Nano Iron Oxide

– – – – – – Nano Manganese Oxide

– – – – – – Nano-Ceria

– – – – – – Nano-Zirconia

– Others

By Application

– Construction

– Packaging

– Consumer Goods

– Electrical and Electronics

– Energy

– Health Care

– Transportation

– Others

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as:

– BASF

– EMFUTUR Technologies

– Evonik Industries

– Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC

– Bayer AG

– SkySpring Nanomaterials

– Altair Nanotechnologies Inc.

– OCSiAl

– CNano Technology

– Arkema

– Other Prominent Players

Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, and recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities).

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

2. Methodology

2.1. Research Methodology

2.2. Geographic Scope

2.3. Years Considered

3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Overview and Definition

3.2.1. Market Definition

3.2.2. Geographic Regions Definition

3.2.3. Segment A Definition

3.2.4. Segment B Definition

3.3. Industry Development

3.4. Global Market Maturity

3.4.1. North America

3.4.2. Europe

3.4.3. Asia Pacific

3.4.4. Latin America

3.4.5. Middle East & Africa

3.5. Porter’s Five Force Analysis

3.6. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.7. Manufacturing Process

3.8. Macro-Economic Factors

3.9. Regulations and Policies

3.10. List of Raw Material Suppliers

4. Price Outlook

5. Production and Consumption Outlook

6. Market Size by Manufacturers

6.1. Nanomaterial Production by Manufacturers

6.1.1. Nanomaterial Production by Manufacturers

6.1.2. Nanomaterial Production Market Share by Manufacturers

6.2. Nanomaterial Revenue by Manufacturers

6.2.1. Nanomaterial Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

6.2.2. Nanomaterial Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

6.3. Nanomaterial Price by Manufacturers

6.4. Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Global Nanomaterial Market 2017

7.2. Global Nanomaterial Market Value Share, By Company 2017

7.3. Global Nanomaterial Market Volume Share, By Company 2017

8. Growth Drivers & Barriers in Global Nanomaterial Market

8.1. North America

8.2. Europe

8.3. Asia Pacific

8.4. Rest of World

9. Trends in Global Nanomaterial Market

9.1. North America

9.2. Europe

9.3. Asia Pacific

9.4. Rest of World

10. PESTLE Analysis for Nanomaterial Market

11. Global Nanomaterial Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.3. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12. Global Nanomaterial Market Segmentation Analysis, By Type

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Strategic Insights

12.2.1. BPS Analysis, By Type

12.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type

12.2.2.1. Natural

12.2.2.1.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.2.1.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.2.2. Artificial

12.2.2.3. Carbon Based [Fullerenes (Carbon Nanotubes, Buckytubes), Graphene, Carbon Black, Others]

12.2.2.3.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.2.3.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.2.4. Metal Based (Silver Nanoparticles, Gold Nanoparticles, Nickel Nanoparticles, Others)

12.2.2.4.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.2.4.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.2.5. Quantum dots

12.2.2.5.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.2.5.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.2.6. Nanofibers

12.2.2.6.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.2.6.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.2.7. Nanoceramics [Carbides (Nano silicon carbide, Nano tungsten carbide), Oxides (Nano Titanium Dioxide, Nano Zinc Oxide, Nano Silicon Dioxide, Nano Copper Oxide, Nano Cobalt Oxide, Nano Iron Oxide, Nano Manganese Oxide, Nano-Ceria, Nano-Zirconia)]

12.2.2.7.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.2.7.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.2.8. Others

12.2.2.8.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.2.8.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13. Global Nanomaterial Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Strategic Insights

13.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

13.4. Market Attractiveness, By Application

13.4.1.1. Construction

13.4.1.1.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.4.1.1.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.4.1.2. Packaging

13.4.1.2.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.4.1.2.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.4.1.3. Consumer Goods

13.4.1.3.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.4.1.3.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.4.1.4. Electrical and Electronics

13.4.1.4.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.4.1.4.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.4.1.5. Energy

13.4.1.5.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.4.1.5.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.4.1.6. Health Care

13.4.1.6.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.4.1.6.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.4.1.7. Transportation

13.4.1.7.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.4.1.7.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.4.1.8. Others

13.4.1.8.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.4.1.8.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14. Geographical Analysis

14.1. Introduction

14.2. North America Nanomaterial Market

14.2.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.2.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.2.3. By Type

14.2.3.1. Introduction

14.2.3.2. Strategic Insights

14.2.3.2.1. BPS Analysis, By Type

14.2.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type

14.2.3.3. Natural

14.2.3.3.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.2.3.3.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.2.3.4. Artificial

14.2.3.5. Carbon Based [Fullerenes (Carbon Nanotubes, Buckytubes), Graphene, Carbon Black, Others]

14.2.3.5.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.2.3.5.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.2.3.6. Metal Based (Silver Nanoparticles, Gold Nanoparticles, Nickel Nanoparticles, Others)

14.2.3.6.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.2.3.6.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.2.3.7. Quantum dots

14.2.3.7.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.2.3.7.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.2.3.8. Nanofibers

14.2.3.8.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.2.3.8.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.2.3.9. Nanoceramics [Carbides (Nano silicon carbide, Nano tungsten carbide), Oxides (Nano Titanium Dioxide, Nano Zinc Oxide, Nano Silicon Dioxide, Nano Copper Oxide, Nano Cobalt Oxide, Nano Iron Oxide, Nano Manganese Oxide, Nano-Ceria, Nano-Zirconia)]

14.2.3.9.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.2.3.9.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.2.3.10. Others

14.2.3.10.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.2.3.10.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

Continue….

