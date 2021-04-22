Global North America 3d Printing in Healthcare Market – Global Industry Analysis By Development, Size, Share And Demand Forecast From 2018 to 2023

Kenneth Research has evaluated the current market opportunities in North America 3d Printing in Healthcare Market for the period of 2018-2023 including the ongoing industry trends and innovations that will help industry players to attain their business targets. Apart from that, the inclusive data on market size, market share and forecast, growth opportunities and challenges for the market players along with worldwide analysis on regions- North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa has been provided in the report.

The value of the 3D printing in healthcare market in North America is expected to reach USD 0.76 Bn by 2023, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.8% during 2018-2023.

3D printing can be defined as the process of building three-dimensional solid objects from digital designs. The creation of 3D printed objects is done using various additive processes. The additive processes involves laying down successive layers of a material until the desired object is created. Each of these layers can be visualized as a thinly-sliced horizontal cross-section of the final object. 3D printing is the exact opposite of subtractive manufacturing, which involves hollowing out/carving out pieces of metal or plastic from a mass. This process opens up opportunities for the production of complex shapes using less material in comparison to traditional manufacturing methods. In the field of medicine, this procedure is used to make several objects like prosthetics and implants, using several materials like metal, plastic, etc.

North America has the most significant share of the 3D printing in healthcare market.

The market can be classified into three primary segments based on technology, material, and type.

Based on region, the market is segmented into the U.S. and Canada.

Based on technology, the market can be segmented into laser beam melting (LBM), electron beam melting (LBM), photopolymerization, droplet deposition, laminated object manufacturing and others.

Based on material, the sub-segments are plastic, metal, ceramic and others.

Based on type, the sub-segments include prosthetics, implants, surgical guides, hearing aid and others.

Key growth factors

The key growth factors that are driving the growth of the 3D printing in healthcare market are rising government investments on research and development, increasing collaborations between academic institutions and companies to accelerate product development processes, along with an extensive industrial base.

The huge unmet demand for hearing aid and dental implants in the North American region is driving the 3D printing in healthcare market in the region.

Threats and key players

Even after having immense potential for improving health care services, many companies refrain from trading in this market due to stringent Food and Drug Association(FDA) regulations for customized implants.

The key players are Stratasys Ltd., 3D Systems, Organovo, Renishaw and Formlabs.

What is covered in the report?

Overview of the 3D printing in healthcare market in North America. Market drivers and challenges in the 3D printing in healthcare in North America. Market trends in the 3D printing in healthcare in North America. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the 3D printing in healthcare in North America. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the technology segment [laser beam melting (LBM), electron beam melting (EBM), photo polymerization, droplet deposition, laminated object manufacturing and others]. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the material segment (plastic, metal, ceramic and others). Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the type segment (prosthetics, implants, surgical guides, hearing aid and others). Historical, current and forecasted regional (US, Canada) market size data for the 3D printing in healthcare market. Analysis of North America 3D printing in healthcare market by value chain. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major competitors operating in the market.

