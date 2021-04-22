Global North America Nutritional Supplement Market Size, Share, Demand, Opportunity, Outlook, Trends, Revenue, Future Growth Opportunities By 2018-2023

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on North America Nutritional Supplement Market which has been categorized by market size, growth indicators and encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2018-2023.

The North America Nutritional Supplement Market is likely to obtain substantial incremental $ opportunity between 2018 and 2023 as per the recent market study conducted by Kenneth Research. This North America Nutritional Supplement Market strategic report has been produced emphasizing upon various growth factors contributing towards the growth of this market. This market study speaks about the relation between in-dependent variable such as the market and as well as the dependent variables which include the core macro-economic indicators such as population, GDP, personal disposable income and others. The business intelligence report also covers the challenges which may impact the growth of this market in the long-run. Several prevailing trends have been analysed in this report which have strengthened the growth of the market all across the globe.

The nutritional supplement market was valued at USD 40.17 Bn in 2017 and would experience a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecasted period. It is the second largest market in global nutritional supplements market after Asia-Pacific.

The upsurge in nutrition sales is due to hectic lifestyle, stress level of the consumers and rise in lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and obesity among the working professionals and geriatric population.

By type of ingredients, the market is segmented Vitamins, Proteins, Amino acids, Enzymes and Botanicals supplements. Vitamin supplements has the highest share in North America in 2018.

By end-user, the market is segmented into Infants and Adults.

By countries, the market is divided into U.S.A., Canada and Others (Rest of North America).

Key growth factors

Rising awareness towards nutritional supplements among working professionals in the U.S. for maintaining the balanced nutrition in the human body is expected to promote the consumption of dietary supplements over the coming years. Easy access to nutritional supplements to consumers through retail outlets and company-operated stores by Amway and Herbalife in the U.S.A. is also expected to be a key growth driver.

Threats and key players

Lack of awareness about the consumption of dosage, scientific and regulatory compliances on the quality, safety and efficacy of nutritional supplements are considered to be one of the key challenges.

The key players operating in the North America nutritional supplement market are Amway Corporation, Abbott Nutritionals, Pfizer Inc., Herbalife International and GlaxoSmithKline.

What’s covered in the report?

1. Overview of the North America Nutritional Supplement Market

2. Market drivers, challenges, in North America Nutritional Supplement Market

3. Market trends in North America Nutritional Supplement Market

4. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for North America market segmentation based on type of ingredients (Vitamins, Proteins, Amino acids, Enzymes and Botanicals) – by revenue

5. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for North America market segmentation based on End-user (Infants and Adults) – by revenue

6. Historical, current and forecasted market size data of Nutritional Supplements by countries U.S.A., Canada and Others (Rest of North America) – by revenue

7. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for country-wise segments – by revenue

8. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major competitors operating in the North American market

