Global Oral Proteins and Peptides Market is forecasted to Reach at a Notable Value of Around USD $8,233 million by 2028

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Oral Proteins and Peptides Market by Drug Type (Linaclotide, Plecanatide, Calcitonin, Insulin, and Octreotide) and Application (Gastric & Digestive Disorders, Bone Diseases, Diabetes, and Hormonal Disorders): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2028 ” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Global Oral Proteins and Peptides Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The peptide and protein therapeutics are an important class of medicines, which are administered through the oral route to treat different diseases, which include gastric, hormonal, and metabolic disorders. These drugs hold significant potential to improve the human health. The global oral proteins and peptides market was valued at $643 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach at $8,233 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 11.7% from 2022 to 2028.

Upsurge in collaboration between pharmaceutical companies for drug development and surge in prevalence of chronic diseases are the key factors that augment the growth of the global oral proteins and peptides market. Moreover, rise in geriatric population and improvement in healthcare infrastructure are expected to boost the market growth.

However, low bioavailability of oral proteins and peptides and high cost associated with drug development are some of the factors that restrain the market growth. Conversely, increase in purchasing power of developing countries and rise in R&D activities by pharmaceutical companies are expected to provide new opportunities for market players in the near future.

The oral proteins and peptides market is segmented into drug type, application, and region. By drug type, the market is divided into linaclotide, plecanatide, calcitonin, insulin, and octreotide. By application, it is categorized into gastric & digestive disorders, bone diseases, diabetes, and hormonal disorders. Based on region, it is analyzed across the U.S. and rest of the world.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends and future estimations from 2016 to 2028 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

– The oral proteins and peptides market size and estimations are based on comprehensive analysis of the key developments in the industry.

– In-depth analysis based on region assists to understand the regional market and the strategic business planning.

– The development strategies adopted by key manufacturers are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Drug Type

– Linaclotide

– Plecanatide

– Calcitonin

– Insulin

– Octreotide

By Application

– Gastric & Digestive Disorders

– Bone Diseases

– Diabetes

– Hormonal Disorders

By Region

– U.S.

– Rest of the world

The list of key players operating in this market includes:

– Allergan plc

– AstraZeneca plc

– Biocon Limited

– Chiasma, Inc.

– Proxima Concepts Limited (Diabetology Ltd.)

– Generex Biotechnology Corp.

– Novo Nordisk A/S

– Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc.

– Tarsa Therapeutics Inc.

Table of Contents:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.3.1. List of key players profiled in the report

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.1.1. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Clinical trials

3.4. Top player positioning, 2018

3.5. Patent analysis, 2010-2017

3.5.1. Patent analysis, by year (2010-2017)

3.5.2. Patent analysis, by country

3.6. Market dynamics

3.6.1. Drivers

3.6.1.1. Increase in collaboration between pharmaceutical companies for drug development

3.6.1.2. Surge in prevalence of chronic diseases

3.6.1.3. Rise in geriatric population and improvement in healthcare infrastructure

3.6.2. Restraints

3.6.2.1. Low bioavailability of oral proteins and peptides

3.6.2.2. High costs associated with drug development

3.6.3. Opportunities

3.6.3.1. Increase in purchasing power of emerging economics

3.6.3.2. Increase in R&D activities by pharmaceutical companies

CHAPTER 4: ORAL PROTEINS AND PEPTIDES MARKET, BY DRUG TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Linaclotide

4.2.1. Key market trends

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.3. Plecanatide

4.3.1. Key market trends

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.4. Calcitonin

4.4.1. Key market trends

4.4.2. Market size and forecast

4.5. Insulin

4.5.1. Key market trends

4.5.2. Market size and forecast

4.6. Octreotide

4.6.1. Key market trends

4.6.2. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 5: ORAL PROTEINS AND PEPTIDES MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Gastric & digestive disorders

5.2.1. Market size and forecast

5.3. Bone diseases

5.3.1. Market size and forecast

5.4. Diabetes

5.4.1. Market size and forecast

5.5. Hormonal disorders

5.5.1. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 6: ORAL PROTEINS AND PEPTIDES MARKET, BY REGION

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. U.S.

6.2.1. Key market trends

6.2.2. Market size and forecast

6.3. Rest of the world

6.3.1. Key market trends

6.3.2. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 7: COMPANY PROFILES

7.1. Allergan Plc.

7.1.1. Company overview

7.1.2. Company snapshot

7.1.3. Operating business segments

7.1.4. Product portfolio

7.1.5. Business performance

7.1.6. Key strategic moves and developments

7.2. AstraZeneca PLC

7.2.1. Company overview

7.2.2. Company snapshot

7.2.3. Product portfolio

7.2.4. Business performance

7.2.5. Key strategic moves and developments

7.3. Biocon Limited

7.3.1. Company overview

7.3.2. Company snapshot

7.3.3. Operating business segments

7.3.4. Product portfolio

7.3.5. Business performance

7.4. Chiasma Inc.

7.4.1. Company overview

7.4.2. Company snapshot

7.4.3. Product portfolio

7.4.4. Key strategic moves and developments

7.5. Generex Biotechnology Corp.

7.5.1. Company overview

7.5.2. Company snapshot

7.5.3. Operating business segments

7.5.4. Product portfolio

7.5.5. Key strategic moves and developments

7.6. Novo Nordisk A/S

7.6.1. Company overview

7.6.2. Company snapshot

7.6.3. Operating business segments

7.6.4. Product portfolio

7.6.5. Business performance

7.6.6. Key strategic moves and developments

7.7. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

7.7.1. Company overview

7.7.2. Company snapshot

7.7.3. Product portfolio

7.7.4. Key strategic moves and developments

7.8. Proxima Concepts Limited (Diabetology Ltd.)

7.8.1. Company overview

7.8.2. Company snapshot

7.8.3. Operating business segments

7.8.4. Product portfolio

7.9. Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc.

7.9.1. Company overview

7.9.2. Company snapshot

7.9.3. Product portfolio

7.9.4. Key strategic moves and developments

