Global Organic Fertilizer Market is Expected to Witness a CAGR of More than 13.7% Between 2018 and 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Organic Fertilizer Market – By Form (Dry, Liquid), By Source (Plant Based Fertilizer, Animal Based Fertilizer, Others), By Application (Farming, Cereals and Grains, Oilseeds and Pulses, Fruits and Vegetables, Others, Gardening) & Global Region – Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The Organic Fertilizer Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global Organic Fertilizer market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2023. Continuous growth in organic farming land is driving the growth of organic fertilizer market. Apart from this, favorable government support and low environment impact are believed to positively impact the growth of the organic fertilizer market during the forecast period.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of organic fertilizer market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Form

– Dry

– Liquid

By Source

– Plant Based Fertilizer

– Animal Based Fertilizer

– Others

By Application

– Farming

– – – Cereals & Grains

– – – Oilseeds & Pulses

– – – Fruits & Vegetables

– – – Others

– Gardening

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as

– Coromandel International Limited

– ILSA SpA

– Italpollina SPA

– Biostar Systems, LLC.

– The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company

– Bio Nature Technology PTE Ltd.

– Multiplex Group

– Herbal Agro Organics

– True Organic Products, Inc.

– Tata Chemicals Limited

– Other Major & Niche Players

Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development and recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities).

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

2. Methodology

2.1. Research Methodology

2.2. Geographic Scope

2.3. Years Considered

3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Overview and Definition

3.2.1. Market Definition

3.2.2. Geographic Regions Definition

3.2.3. Segment A Definition

3.2.4. Segment B Definition

3.3. Industry Development

3.4. Global Market Maturity

3.4.1. North America

3.4.2. Europe

3.4.3. Asia Pacific

3.4.4. Latin America

3.4.5. Middle East & Africa

3.5. Porter’s Five Force Analysis

3.6. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.7. Manufacturing Process

3.8. Macro-Economic Factors

3.9. Regulations and Policies

3.10. List of Raw Material Suppliers

4. Price Outlook

5. Production and Consumption Outlook

6. Market Size by Manufacturers

6.1. Organic Fertilizer Production by Manufacturers

6.1.1. Organic Fertilizer Production by Manufacturers

6.1.2. Organic Fertilizer Production Market Share by Manufacturers

6.2. Organic Fertilizer Revenue by Manufacturers

6.2.1. Organic Fertilizer Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

6.2.2. Organic Fertilizer Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

6.3. Organic Fertilizer Price by Manufacturers

6.4. Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Global Organic Fertilizer Market 2017

7.2. Global Organic Fertilizer Market Value Share, By Company 2017

7.3. Global Organic Fertilizer Market Volume Share, By Company 2017

8. Growth Drivers & Barriers in Global Organic Fertilizer Market

8.1. North America

8.2. Europe

8.3. Asia Pacific

8.4. Rest of World

9. Trends in Global Organic Fertilizer Market

9.1. North America

9.2. Europe

9.3. Asia Pacific

9.4. Rest of World

10. PESTLE Analysis for Organic Fertilizer Market

11. Global Organic Fertilizer Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.3. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12. Global Organic Fertilizer Market Segmentation Analysis, By Form

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Strategic Insights

12.2.1. BPS Analysis, By Form

12.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Form

12.2.2.1. Dry

12.2.2.1.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.2.1.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.2.2. Liquid

12.2.2.2.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.2.2.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13. Global Organic Fertilizer Market Segmentation Analysis, By Source

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Strategic Insights

13.2.1. BPS Analysis, By Source

13.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Source

13.2.2.1. Plant Based Fertilizer

13.2.2.1.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.2.2.1.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.2.2.2. Animal Based Fertilizer

13.2.2.2.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.2.2.2.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.2.2.3. Others

13.2.2.3.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.2.2.3.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

Continue….

