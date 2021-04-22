Global Portable X-Ray and CT Scan Device Market Demand Analysis, Market Share, Market Segmentations and Growth In Upcoming Years

The global portable x-ray and CT scan device market is segmented into product such as x-ray devices and CT scan devices. Further, x-ray devices are sub segmented into mobile x-ray devices and handheld x-ray devices. Among these segments, mobile x-ray devices segment is expected to occupy top position in overall portable x-ray and CT scan device market during the forecast period. Rising demand for bedside imaging is expected to garner the growth of the mobile x-ray devices segment. Furthermore, introduction of new and advanced x-ray devices products such as NOMAD Pro is expected to augment the growth of mobile x-ray devices market.

Global portable x-ray and CT scan device market is expected to flourish at a CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period. Moreover, the global portable x-ray and CT scan device market is anticipated to garner USD 8.56 Billion by the end of 2020. Rising utilization of CT scans and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer are some of the major factors behind the growth of portable x-ray and CT scan device market. Moreover, rising demand for home healthcare is likely to accelerate the demand for portable x-ray devices in the upcoming years.

North America is projected to dominate the overall market of portable x-ray and CT scan device during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the enhanced healthcare infrastructure, high spending on healthcare and favorable reimbursement policies. Further, Asia Pacific is expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period. Factors such as growth in healthcare infrastructure in developing countries such as China and India are likely to impel the growth of portable x-ray and CT scan device market in the Asia Pacific region.

Get the Sample of this Report @ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-96

Increasing Prevalence of Cancer and Cardiovascular Diseases

Rising penetration rate of targeted diseases such as tuberculosis, cardiovascular and other diseases is anticipated to impel the demand for portable x-ray and CT scan device in the next few years. Furthermore, rising utilization of CT scans in diagnosis and biopsy procedure guidance is anticipated to impel the growth of portable x-ray and CT scan device market during the forecast period.

Rising Demand for Home based Healthcare Diagnostics

Increasing demand for home healthcare diagnostic products is anticipated to increase the adoption of portable x-ray and CT scan devices over the forecast period. Apart from this, technological advancements such as integration of wireless X-ray devices and minimal design is expected to foster the growth of portable x-ray and CT scan device market.

Although, challenges such as cyber security and high cost of the devices are likely to inhibit the growth of the global portable x-ray and CT scan device market in the near future.

Request Full Report with TOC @ https://www.researchnester.com/request-toc-96

The report titled “Global Portable X-Ray and CT Scan Device Market Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2021” delivers detailed overview of the global portable x-ray and CT scan device market in terms of market segmentation by product, by technology and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global Portable X-ray and CT Scan Device market which includes company profiling of Aribex, Inc., GE Healthcare, Hitachi Medical Corporation, MinXray Inc., Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Varian Medical Systems, Zeihm Imaging Inc., Accuray Incorporated, CurveBeam and Toshiba Medical. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global portable x-ray and CT scan device market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

Get this Premium Report directly @ https://www.researchnester.com/payment/rep-id-96

About Us

Research Nester is a leading service provider for strategic market research and consulting. We aim to provide unbiased, unparalleled market insights and industry analysis to help industries, conglomerates and executives to take wise decisions for their future marketing strategy, expansion and investment etc. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds. Our out of box thinking helps our clients to take wise decision so as to avoid future uncertainties.

Contact Us :

Ajay Daniel

Email: [email protected]

U.S. Phone: +1 646 586 9123

U.K. Phone: +44 203 608 5919