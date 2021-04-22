Global Small Wind Power Market 2019 – Guangzhou HY Energy Technology, Kingspan Group Plc., Bergey Wind Power Co., Eocycle Technologies

Small Wind Power Market – Overview

According to the recent study conducted by Market Research Future (MRFR), the global small wind power market is poised to grow at CAGR of 13.88% during the forecast period (2017-2023) and surpass a valuation of USD 8,600 Mn. Small wind turbines are increasingly used for powering off-grid or remote applications such as home, refuges, farms etc. A tremendous emphasis is being placed on shifting to renewable energy sourced, which reflecting favourably in the global small wind power market.

Governments around the world are implementing policies that allows a smoother transition form fossil fuel to renewable energy. This is mainly owing to the growing concerns over CO2 emission and environmental depletion form extensive fossil fuel mining. The aforementioned factors are propelling the global small wind power market.

Enhancements noticed in the technological and economic potential of the small wind power market are contributing to an increase in the entry of competitors who are aiming to transform the market considerably. The accelerated innovation pace considerably bolsters the market in the market with regards to the product offering. The rising emphasis on the microgeneration of energy is expected to create profitable avenues for the development of small wind power market in the forecast period.

Segmental Analysis

The segmentation of the small wind power market is carried out on the basis of grid connectivity and axis.

By grid connectivity, the small wind power market has been segmented into off-grid and on-grid.

On the basis of axis, the market for small wind power has been segmented into vertical axis and horizontal axis.

The regions considered in the small wind power market are the Americas, Europe, the Middle East & Africa and the Asia Pacific.

Global Small Wind Power Market Competitive Landscape:

Guangzhou HY Energy Technology Co., Ltd (China),

Kingspan Group Plc. (Ireland),

Bergey Wind Power Co. Inc. (U.S.),

Eocycle Technologies Inc. (Canada),

Endurance Wind Power Inc. (Canada),

City Windmills Holdings PLC (U.K.),

Northern Power Systems Corp. (U.S.),

Shanghai Ghrepower Green Energy Co., Ltd (China),

Aeolos Wind Energy Ltd (U.K.),

XZERES Wind Corporation (U.S.),

Ennera Energy and Mobility, S.L. (Spain)

Global Small Wind Power Market Regional Analysis:

The regions that are covered in MRFR’s report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Africa, the Middle East and Latin America.

Wind renewable energy industry has grown exponentially in Europe, which put the region in the pole position. In 2016, Europe commanded for 41.32% share of the market and was valued at USD 1,440.2 Mn. The Europe small wind power market is set to expand at 13.98% CAGR during the forecast period. This is growth is expected to be supported by EU’s increased efforts to shift towards sustainable energy resources. Introduction of favourable policies is driving the adoption of small wind power in several European countries. In 2016, North America and Latin America collectively accounted for the second largest market share. Demand for small wind power in countries such as the U.S, Canada, Mexico, Brazil among others has continued to grow in recent years. Asia Pacific is third in the pecking order. In 2016, the APAC small wind power market reached valuation of USD 525.9 Mn and this figure is expected to expand to more than USD 1,300 Mn by the year 2023, reflecting an impressive growth rate.

Industry News

Tech giant Amazon reportedly found renewed interest in the renewables industry. The company has announced that it will purchase power from three future wind projects, which are to be set up in Europe and the U.S.

