Global Specialty Optical Fibers Market Research Report 2018
In this report, the Global Specialty Optical Fibers market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Specialty Optical Fibers market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Specialty Optical Fibers market status and forecast, categorizes the global Specialty Optical Fibers market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
Specialty optical fiber is modified, usually by doping, for a specialized function. It consists of one or more transparent fibers enclosed in a protective covering. The core and cladding are typically grouped together and collectively called the optical fiber. Specialty optical fibers have various characteristics that suit a specialized application.
Specialty optical fibers play a critical role in many industries, particularly in telecommunications. They are replacing copper metal wire due to their many advantages. Specialty optical fibers are thinner than metal wire, lightweight, and non-flammable because no electricity is passed through them. The fibers are flexible and can be used in digital cameras for medical, mechanical, and investigative imaging. Specialty optical fibers can perform with low power, and have a higher carrying capacity than metal wires. Since optical fibers use light signals there is less signal degradation and the fibers can carry digital signals.
The specialty optical fibers products industry concentration is very high; there are about thirteen mainly manufacturers in the world, and the products mainly from Europe and North America.
Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in Europe. The manufacturers in Europe have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as LEONI have relative higher level of productâ€™s quality. As to Europe, LEONI has become as a global leader.
Many companies have only one factory, usually locate in the developed areas. As the specialty optical fibers products industry has a high technical content. Some companies usually take a joint venture enter into aim market, like LEONI who take their advantage merge with Europe company, whose key market is in Europe.
The global Specialty Optical Fibers market is valued at 1120 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 1960 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2018-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Corning
Fujikura
Furukawa
LEONI
Fiberguide
Ixblue
INO
YOFC
Fiberhome
Opeak
ZTT
Tongding
Nufern
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Multimode Fiber
Singlemode Fiber
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Communication/devices
Military
Electric Power System
Medical
Energy/rail Transit
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Specialty Optical Fibers capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
Focuses on the key Specialty Optical Fibers manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Specialty Optical Fibers are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Specialty Optical Fibers Manufacturers
Specialty Optical Fibers Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Specialty Optical Fibers Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Specialty Optical Fibers market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
