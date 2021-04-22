Global Specialty Optical Fibers Market Research Report 2018

In this report, the Global Specialty Optical Fibers market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Specialty Optical Fibers market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Specialty Optical Fibers market status and forecast, categorizes the global Specialty Optical Fibers market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Specialty optical fiber is modified, usually by doping, for a specialized function. It consists of one or more transparent fibers enclosed in a protective covering. The core and cladding are typically grouped together and collectively called the optical fiber. Specialty optical fibers have various characteristics that suit a specialized application.

Specialty optical fibers play a critical role in many industries, particularly in telecommunications. They are replacing copper metal wire due to their many advantages. Specialty optical fibers are thinner than metal wire, lightweight, and non-flammable because no electricity is passed through them. The fibers are flexible and can be used in digital cameras for medical, mechanical, and investigative imaging. Specialty optical fibers can perform with low power, and have a higher carrying capacity than metal wires. Since optical fibers use light signals there is less signal degradation and the fibers can carry digital signals.

The specialty optical fibers products industry concentration is very high; there are about thirteen mainly manufacturers in the world, and the products mainly from Europe and North America.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in Europe. The manufacturers in Europe have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as LEONI have relative higher level of productâ€™s quality. As to Europe, LEONI has become as a global leader.

Many companies have only one factory, usually locate in the developed areas. As the specialty optical fibers products industry has a high technical content. Some companies usually take a joint venture enter into aim market, like LEONI who take their advantage merge with Europe company, whose key market is in Europe.

The global Specialty Optical Fibers market is valued at 1120 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 1960 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Corning

Fujikura

Furukawa

LEONI

Fiberguide

Ixblue

INO

YOFC

Fiberhome

Opeak

ZTT

Tongding

Nufern

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Multimode Fiber

Singlemode Fiber

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Communication/devices

Military

Electric Power System

Medical

Energy/rail Transit

