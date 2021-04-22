Global Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Market is expected to reach USD $3,794 million by 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Market by Product [Natural/Biological Surgical Sealants & Adhesives (Polypeptide/Protein-based Sealants & Adhesives and Polysaccharide-based Sealants & Adhesives) and Synthetic & Semisynthetic Sealants and Adhesives (Cyanoacrylates, Polyethylene Glycol-based Hydrogel, Urethane-based Adhesives, and Other Synthetic Sealants and Adhesives)], Indication (Tissue Sealing & Hemostasis and Tissue Engineering), and Application (Central Nervous System Surgeries, General Surgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries, Orthopedic Surgeries, Cosmetic Surgeries, Ophthalmic Surgeries, Urological Surgeries, Pulmonary Surgeries, and Others) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Global Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global surgical sealants and adhesives market was valued at $1,993 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $3,794 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 9.7% from 2017 to 2023. Surgical sealants and adhesives are preferred over traditional closure methods such as wires, sutures, and staples, as these techniques create immediate and proper sealing. Surgical sealants and adhesives are expected to replace sutures and staples, owing to their improved closure capabilities, less blood loss, higher implementation rate facilitating less painful operation. Moreover, they are applicable in various surgeries such as central nervous system, general surgery, cardiovascular, pulmonary, ophthalmology, orthopedic, urology, and other surgeries.

Urgent need to minimize blood loss in patients and increase in cases of surgical procedures occurring across different countries are the key factors driving the growth of the surgical sealants and adhesives market. Furthermore, surge in adoption of technological advanced products along with certification by regulatory authorities is expected to boost the market growth. However, improper reimbursements in case of surgical adhesive and high costs along with huge data requirements for clinical study designing & launching new products are the factors that hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, upsurge in demand for surgical sealants & adhesives across the emerging nations is anticipated to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

The global surgical sealants and adhesives market is segmented based on product, indication, application, and region. On the basis of product, the market is bifurcated into natural/biological sealants & adhesives and synthetic & semisynthetic sealants and adhesives. Natural/biological sealants and adhesives are further segmented into by type and by origin. By type, natural/biological sealants and adhesives are classed into polypeptide/protein-based sealants & adhesives and polysaccharide-based sealants & adhesives. Polypeptide/protein-based sealants and adhesives are subsegmented into fibrin based, collagen based, based, and albumin based. Polysaccharide-based sealants and adhesives are further classified into chitosan based and other polysaccharide based. By origin, natural/biological sealants and adhesives are divided into animal based, human based, and plant based. Synthetic & semisynthetic sealants and adhesives are further segmented into cyanoacrylates, polyethylene glycol-based hydrogel, urethane-based adhesives, and other synthetic sealants and adhesives. The market based on indication is fragmented into tissue sealing & hemostasis and tissue engineering. The applications covered in the study include central nervous system (CNS) surgeries, general surgeries, cardiovascular surgeries, orthopedic surgeries, cosmetic surgeries, ophthalmic surgeries, urological surgeries, pulmonary surgeries, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

