Global Ventricular Assist Device Market is Estimated to flourish at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8% by 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Ventricular Assist Devices Market by Product (Left Ventricular Assist Device [LVAD], Right Ventricular Assist Device [RVAD], and Biventricular Assist Device [BIVAD]), Application (Bridge-to-transplant [BTT] Therapy, Destination Therapy, Bridge-to-recovery [BTR] Therapy, and Bridge-to-candidacy [BTC] Therapy), and Design (Transcutaneous Ventricular Assist Device and Implantable Ventricular Assist Device) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Global Ventricular Assist Devices Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

Ventricular assist device is a mechanical pump used to support the function of left, right, or both ventricles. These devices are used to support cardiac circulation in people who have reached the end-stage heart failure. The global ventricular assist devices market garnered $809 million in 2016, and is anticipated to reach $1,773 million, growing at a CAGR of 11.8%.

Growth in incidences of heart failure across the globe, new technological advancements in ventricular assist devices, awareness among patients about monitoring of the heart, and shortage of heart donors drive the market. Moreover, emerging countries such as developing and under-developed nations provide lucrative opportunities for the market to witness growth. However, the market is restrained by high cost of the procedure and certain risks associated with the VAD implantation procedure.

The global ventricular assist devices market is segmented into product, application, design, and region. Based on product, it is divided into left ventricular assist devices (LVADs), right ventricular assist devices (RVADs), and biventricular assist devices (BIVADs). By application, the market is classified into bridge-to-transplant (BTT) therapy, destination therapy, bridge-to-recovery (BTR) therapy, and bridge-to-candidacy (BTC) therapy. Based on design, the market is bifurcated into transcutaneous and implantable ventricular assist devices. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Table of Contents:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.2. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top winning strategies

3.2.1.1. TOP WINNING STRATEGIES, BY YEAR, 2015-2018*

3.2.1.2. TOP WINNING STRATEGIES, BY DEVELOPMENT, 2015-2018* (%)

3.2.1.3. TOP WINNING STRATEGIES, BY COMPANY, 2015-2018*

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.3. Market share analysis, 2016

3.4. Market dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Increase in incidence of heart failures

3.4.1.2. Technological advancements

3.4.1.3. Increase in patient awareness about heart failure treatment options

3.4.1.4. Dearth of heart donors

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. High cost of devices and procedures

3.4.2.2. Serious risks involved in the procedure

3.4.3. Opportunity

3.4.3.1. Lucrative opportunities in the emerging markets

3.4.4. Impact analysis

CHAPTER 4: VENTRICULAR ASSIST DEVICES MARKET, BY PRODUCT

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Left ventricular assist devices (LVADs)

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Right ventricular assist devices (RVADs)

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4. Biventricular assist devices (BIVADs)

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: VENTRICULAR ASSIST DEVICES MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Bridge-to-transplant (BTT) therapy

5.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.2. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Destination therapy

5.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.2. Market analysis, by country

5.4. Bridge-to-recovery (BTR) therapy

5.4.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.2. Market analysis, by country

5.5. Bridge-to-candidacy (BTC) therapy

5.5.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.2. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: VENTRICULAR ASSIST DEVICES MARKET, BY DESIGN

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. Transcutaneous ventricular assist devices

6.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.2. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Implantable ventricular assist devices

6.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.2. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 7: VENTRICULAR ASSIST DEVICES, BY REGION

7.1. Overview

7.1.1. Market size and forecast

7.2. North America

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.2.2. North America market size and forecast, by country

7.2.2.1. U.S. ventricular assist devices market size and forecast

7.2.2.1.1. U.S. ventricular assist devices market size and forecast, by product

7.2.2.1.2. U.S. ventricular assist devices market size and forecast, by application

7.2.2.1.3. U.S. ventricular assist devices market size and forecast, by design

7.2.2.2. Canada ventricular assist devices market size and forecast

7.2.2.2.1. Canada ventricular assist devices market size and forecast, by product

7.2.2.2.2. Canada ventricular assist devices market size and forecast, by application

7.2.2.2.3. Canada ventricular assist devices market size and forecast, by design

7.2.2.3. Mexico ventricular assist devices market size and forecast

7.2.2.3.1. Mexico ventricular assist devices market size and forecast, by product

7.2.2.3.2. Mexico ventricular assist devices market size and forecast, by application

7.2.2.3.3. Mexico ventricular assist devices market size and forecast, by design

7.2.3. North America market size and forecast, by product

7.2.4. North America market size and forecast, by application

7.2.5. North America market size and forecast, by design

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.3.2. Europe market size and forecast, by country

7.3.2.1. Germany ventricular assist devices market size and forecast

7.3.2.1.1. Germany ventricular assist devices market size and forecast, by product

7.3.2.1.2. Germany ventricular assist devices market size and forecast, by application

7.3.2.1.3. Germany ventricular assist devices market size and forecast, by design

7.3.2.2. France ventricular assist devices market size and forecast

7.3.2.2.1. France ventricular assist devices market size and forecast, by product

7.3.2.2.2. France ventricular assist devices market size and forecast, by application

7.3.2.2.3. France ventricular assist devices market size and forecast, by design

7.3.2.3. UK ventricular assist devices market size and forecast

7.3.2.3.1. UK ventricular assist devices market size and forecast, by product

7.3.2.3.2. UK ventricular assist devices market size and forecast, by application

7.3.2.3.3. UK ventricular assist devices market size and forecast, by design

7.3.2.4. Italy ventricular assist devices market size and forecast

7.3.2.4.1. Italy ventricular assist devices market size and forecast, by product

7.3.2.4.2. Italy ventricular assist devices market size and forecast, by application

7.3.2.4.3. Italy ventricular assist devices market size and forecast, by design

7.3.2.5. Spain ventricular assist devices market size and forecast

7.3.2.5.1. Spain ventricular assist devices market size and forecast, by product

7.3.2.5.2. Spain ventricular assist devices market size and forecast, by application

7.3.2.5.3. Spain ventricular assist devices market size and forecast, by design

7.3.2.6. Rest of Europe ventricular assist devices market size and forecast

7.3.2.6.1. Rest of Europe ventricular assist devices market size and forecast, by product

7.3.2.6.2. Rest of Europe ventricular assist devices market size and forecast, by application

7.3.2.6.3. Rest of Europe ventricular assist devices market size and forecast, by design

7.3.3. Europe market size and forecast, by product

7.3.4. Europe market size and forecast, by application

7.3.5. Europe market size and forecast, by design

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.4.2. Asia-Pacific market size and forecast, by country

7.4.2.1. Japan ventricular assist devices market size and forecast

7.4.2.1.1. Japan ventricular assist devices market size and forecast, by product

7.4.2.1.2. Japan ventricular assist devices market size and forecast, by application

7.4.2.1.3. Japan ventricular assist devices market size and forecast, by design

7.4.2.2. China ventricular assist devices market size and forecast

7.4.2.2.1. China ventricular assist devices market size and forecast, by product

7.4.2.2.2. China ventricular assist devices market size and forecast, by application

7.4.2.2.3. China ventricular assist devices market size and forecast, by design

7.4.2.3. India ventricular assist devices market size and forecast

7.4.2.3.1. India ventricular assist devices market size and forecast, by product

7.4.2.3.2. India ventricular assist devices market size and forecast, by application

7.4.2.3.3. India ventricular assist devices market size and forecast, by design

7.4.2.4. Australia ventricular assist devices market size and forecast

7.4.2.4.1. Australia ventricular assist devices market size and forecast, by product

7.4.2.4.2. Australia ventricular assist devices market size and forecast, by application

7.4.2.4.3. Australia ventricular assist devices market size and forecast, by design

7.4.2.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific ventricular assist devices market size and forecast

7.4.2.5.1. Rest of Asia-Pacific ventricular assist devices market size and forecast, by product

7.4.2.5.2. Rest of Asia-Pacific ventricular assist devices market size and forecast, by application

7.4.2.5.3. Rest of Asia-Pacific ventricular assist devices market size and forecast, by design

7.4.3. Asia-Pacific market size and forecast, by product

7.4.4. Asia-Pacific market size and forecast, by application

7.4.5. Asia-Pacific market size and forecast, by design

7.5. LAMEA

7.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.5.2. LAMEA market size and forecast, by country

7.5.2.1. Brazil ventricular assist devices market size and forecast

7.5.2.1.1. Brazil ventricular assist devices market size and forecast, by product

7.5.2.1.2. Brazil ventricular assist devices market size and forecast, by application

7.5.2.1.3. Brazil ventricular assist devices market size and forecast, by design

7.5.2.2. South Africa ventricular assist devices market size and forecast

7.5.2.2.1. South Africa ventricular assist devices market size and forecast, by product

7.5.2.2.2. South Africa ventricular assist devices market size and forecast, by application

7.5.2.2.3. South Africa ventricular assist devices market size and forecast, by design

[email protected]…..

