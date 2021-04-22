Heavy-Duty Pumps Market Explore Future Growth With Top Players Alfa Laval , EBARA , Flowserve , Gardner Denver, General Electric Company

The report includes the study of heavy-duty pumps market. The global heavy-duty pumps market size was $12,823 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $19,522 million in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.4%. A heavy-duty pump is specially designed to handle liquids that are of low and high viscosities. The design of heavy-duty pumps is flexible, and each pump is tailor made or is a part of a small series. It is designed and constructed completely according to the customer’s specifications.

Factors such as operational proficiency and enhanced productivity offered by heavy-duty pumps, and stringent energy-saving government rules & regulations to monitor the pumps manufacture propel the demand for heavy-duty pumps globally. Moreover, worldwide increase in consumption of oil & gas products is estimated to drive the market growth. However, unstable prices of raw materials and oil products is a major challenge faced by the players operating in the industry. Growth in demand for water & wastewater management globally offer lucrative opportunities for the players in the heavy-duty pumps industry.

TOP KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

Alfa Laval

EBARA Corporation

Flowserve Corporation

Gardner Denver, Inc.

General Electric Company

Grundfos

ITT INC.

KSB SE & Co.

Sulzer Ltd.

The Weir Group PLC

The global heavy-duty pumps market is segmented based on pump type, product type, end-user industry, and region. Based on pump type, the market is categorized into centrifugal pump and positive-displacement pump. The centrifugal pump segment is anticipated to dominate the global market throughout the study period. Based on product type, the market is categorized into crude oil, fuel oil, asphalt, and others. The crude oil segment is projected to dominate the global market throughout the study period. Based on end-user industry, the market is categorized into oil, gas, & power, processing, and others. The processing segment accounts for the maximum market share.

The global heavy-duty pumps market is analyzed across four geographical regions, i.e., North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, Russia, France, the UK, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period and is projected to grow at the fastest rate, followed by LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global heavy-duty pumps market, and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis of the heavy-duty pumps market is provided.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2017 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.

Table of Contents

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4: HEAVY-DUTY PUMPS MARKET, BY PUMP TYPE

CHAPTER 5: HEAVY-DUTY PUMPS MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

CHAPTER 6: HEAVY-DUTY PUMPS MARKET, BY END-USER INDUSTRY

CHAPTER 7: HEAVY-DUTY PUMPS MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILE

