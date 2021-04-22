High-Brightness LED Market Witness Huge Growth and Focusing on Top Key Players – Epistar Corp, Cree, Philips Lumileds, Moritex Corporation, Samsung Electronics , Seoul semiconductor

world HB-LED market would reach $29 billion by 2022 from $15 billion in 2015; growing at a CAGR of 10% from 2016 to 2022. High-brightness LEDs (HB-LEDs) are semiconductor-based advanced LEDs with higher luminosity. It is a cost effective solution for all lighting as well as other application purposes such as backlighting in large screen displays, non-backlight displays (OLED), and others. Hence, HB-LED is expected to take over the conventional lights, CFL and CCFL lighting market due to advanced features. In addition, these are popularly utilized in sign & signals, TVs, and mobiles as they are available in various sizes and can be mounted in any circuit.

HB-LED is rapidly gaining significance in mobile electronics owing to its benefits such as longer life span, dimmability, and reduced cost of LED components. Moreover, there is a swift rise in display and large screen backlighting market, which further drives the market growth. However, high initial cost and excessive usage of HB-LED in high temperatures may cause breakdown, as its performance is highly dependent on ambient temperature. Moreover, rise in regulatory concerns regarding energy-saving and increasing green construction are expected to provide ample opportunities for growth.

Major companies profiled in the report include:

Epistar Corp, Cree, Philips Lumileds, Moritex Corporation, Samsung Electronics , Seoul semiconductor, Osram Opto Semiconductor, American Bright Optoelectronics Corps, Nichia Corporation, and Toyoda Gosei.

BY APPLICATION:

Automotive Application

General Lighting

Backlighting

Mobile

Signals and Signage

Others

The HB-LED market is segmented based on application and geography. The application segment is categorized into automotive application, general lighting, backlighting, mobile, signals & signage, and others. Based on geography, the HB-LED market is studied across North America (U.S., Mexico, and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

POTENTIAL BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

– Comprehensive analysis of the current trends and future estimations in the global HB-LED market are discussed.

– The report provides a competitive scenario of the market with growth trends, structure, driving factors, scope, opportunities, and challenges.

– A detailed analysis of the key segments provide insights on the market dynamics.

– Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potential of buyers and suppliers and threat of substitutes and new entrants, elucidating the competitive structure of the market.

– Value chain analysis provides key inputs on the role of stakeholders involved at various stages.

