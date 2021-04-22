Hormonal Contraceptive Market report explored in latest research

The global hormonal contraceptive market was valued at $13,924 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $16,018 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 1.9% from 2017 to 2023. Hormonal contraception is a birth control method, which acts on the endocrine system, and is composed of steroid hormones. Higher concentration of naturally forming hormones such as estrogen and progesterone are used to either prevent ovulation or make unfavorable condition to develop pregnancy.

Increase in adoption of hormonal contraceptives products or birth control methods in the developing countries and incidence of polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) are the major driving factors for the growth of the global hormonal contraceptive market. Moreover, rise in population attaining higher education and rise in need to control the ever-growing population in developing regions such as China and India have adopted measures to prevent unwanted pregnancy, which are expected to fuel the market growth. However, availability of alternate contraceptive methods and health risks associated with the use of contraceptives hamper the market growth.

The global hormonal contraceptive market is segmented on the basis of product, hormone, age group, end user, and geography. Based on product, the market is classified into oral contraceptive pills, injectable birth control, emergency contraceptive pills, vaginal rings, and transdermal patches. Depending on hormone, it is bifurcated into progestin-only contraceptive and combined hormonal contraceptive. By age group, it is categorized into 15-24 years, 25-34 years, 35-44 years, and above 44 years. By end user, it is classified into hospitals, household, and clinics. Geographically, it is analyzed across four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

Oral Contraceptive Pills

Injectable Birth Control

Emergency Contraceptive Pills

Vaginal Rings

Transdermal Patches

By Hormone

Progestin-only Contraceptive

Combined Hormonal Contraceptive

By Age Group

15-24 Years

25-34 Years

35-44 Years

Above 44 Years

By End User

Hospitals

Household

Clinics

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED

The Female Health Company

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Bayer AG

Pfizer, Inc.

Mylan N.V.

Johnson & Johnson

Ansell Ltd.

Mayer Laboratories

Merck & Co., Inc.

Church & Dwight, Co., Inc.

The other players of the hormonal contraceptive market include (companies not profiled in the report):

Reckitt Benckiser Plc.

Warner Chilcott Company

BioSante Pharmaceuticals Inc.

HLL Lifecare Limited

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Watson Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

V-Care Pharma Pvt. Ltd.

Vardhman Life Care Pvt. Ltd.

Cipla Limited

