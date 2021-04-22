INFRASTRUCTURE MONITORING MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019 – 2025
Global Infrastructure Monitoring Industry
New Study On “2019-2025 Infrastructure Monitoring Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database
Infrastructure Monitoring refers to the practice of collecting regular data regarding your infrastructure in order to provide alerts both of unplanned downtime, network intrusion, and resource saturation.
Based on technology, the market for structural health monitoring systems based on wireless technology is estimated to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period. In wireless technology, the use of wires is eliminated, thereby abolishing the need for installation and protection of cables due to which the cost of the wireless structural health monitoring system is reduced dramatically.
In 2018, the global Infrastructure Monitoring market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Infrastructure Monitoring status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Infrastructure Monitoring development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Nova Metrix
Geokon
Campbell Scientific
Cowi
Geocomp
Acellent
Sixense
Pure Technologies
Structural Monitoring Systems
Digitexx
First Sensor
Bridge Diagnostics
Sisgeo
Rst Instruments
Avt Reliability (Aesseal)
Geomotion Singapore
Strainstall UK (James Fisher & Sons PLC)
Hottinger Baldwin Messtechnik
Kinemetrics
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Wired
Wireless
Market segment by Application, split into
Civil Infrastructure
Aerospace & Defense
Energy
Mining
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Infrastructure Monitoring status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Infrastructure Monitoring development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.http://www.abnewswire.com/pressreleases/infrastructure-monitoring-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2025_362375.html
