IoT Node and Gateway Market Outlook to 2027 Global Analysis and Forecasts by Leading Companies – Advantech, Cisco Systems, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei Investment & Holding Co.

The emergence of IPv6 has resulted in a huge number of devices to be connected on the internet resulting in proliferation of data over the network. For enabling efficient and real-time communications to empower the industries with the potentials of IoT as well as realize smart buildings, and smart city concepts, the data generated needs to be transported efficiently over the network. Nodes and gateways together enable efficient data transport over the network and also result in enhanced security for data transport. The intelligent gateway or the IoT gateway also preprocesses the data at the edge before it is forwarded further thus minimizing data volumes for transfer.

Growing penetration of connected devices coupled with exponential adoptions of IoT-enabled devices is anticipated to be one of the major factors driving the IoT Node and Gateway market. Concerns around the security of the data over the network hinders the adoptions of this technology further posing a challenge to the growth of IoT Node and Gateway market. Encouraging advancements in the sensor technology coupled with significant investments by Governments for the development of IoT to provide new opportunities to the players operating in the IoT Node and Gateway market.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Advantech Co. Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd., and Intel Corporation. Also, Microchip Technology, Inc., NXP Semiconductor N.V., ST Microelectronics N.V., TE Connectivity Ltd., and Texas

The “Global IoT Node and Gateway Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the IoT Node and Gateway market with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global IoT Node and Gateway market with detailed market segmentation by the component, application, industry, and geography. The global IoT Node and Gateway market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the IoT Node and Gateway market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global IoT Node and Gateway market based on the component, application, and industry. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall IoT Node and Gateway market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, AsiaPacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later subsegmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the market in these regions. Also, key IoT Node and Gateway market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 IoT Node and Gateway Market Size

2.2 IoT Node and Gateway Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 IoT Node and Gateway Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 IoT Node and Gateway Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players IoT Node and Gateway Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into IoT Node and Gateway Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global IoT Node and Gateway Sales by Product

4.2 Global IoT Node and Gateway Revenue by Product

4.3 IoT Node and Gateway Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global IoT Node and Gateway Breakdown Data by End User

