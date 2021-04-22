IT OUTSOURCING Market 2019: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2025
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “IT Outsourcing – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database.
Description:
IT outsourcing is a company’s outsourcing of computer or Internet related work, such as programming, to other companies. It is used in reference to business process outsourcing or BPO, which is the outsourcing of the work that does not require much of technical skills.
The reasons for IT outsourcing include lack of resources and cost reduction. IT outsourcing is sometimes called IT enabled services (ITES) outsourcing. The typical destinations of overseas IT outsourcing are India and Philippines for the American and European companies and China and Vietnam for the Japanese companies. A combination of high overhead in the United States and strong cultural ties between the domestic and Asian information technology industries have led many companies to outsource labor-intensive software programming to Asia and Eastern Europe.
In 2018, the global IT Outsourcing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global IT Outsourcing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IT Outsourcing development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Accenture
HCL Technologies
HPE
IBM
TCS
Oracle
Cognizant
Infosys
CapGemini
NTT Data
Sodexo
ACS
ISS
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Infrastructure Outsourcing
Application Outsourcing
Market segment by Application, split into
Government
BFSI
Telecommunications
Energy and utilities
Manufacturing
Healthcare
Retail
Media and entrainment
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global IT Outsourcing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the IT Outsourcing development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of IT Outsourcing are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global IT Outsourcing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Infrastructure Outsourcing
1.4.3 Application Outsourcing
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global IT Outsourcing Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Government
1.5.3 BFSI
1.5.4 Telecommunications
1.5.5 Energy and utilities
1.5.6 Manufacturing
1.5.7 Healthcare
1.5.8 Retail
1.5.9 Media and entrainment
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 IT Outsourcing Market Size
2.2 IT Outsourcing Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 IT Outsourcing Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 IT Outsourcing Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
……
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Accenture
12.1.1 Accenture Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 IT Outsourcing Introduction
12.1.4 Accenture Revenue in IT Outsourcing Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Accenture Recent Development
12.2 HCL Technologies
12.2.1 HCL Technologies Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 IT Outsourcing Introduction
12.2.4 HCL Technologies Revenue in IT Outsourcing Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 HCL Technologies Recent Development
12.3 HPE
12.3.1 HPE Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 IT Outsourcing Introduction
12.3.4 HPE Revenue in IT Outsourcing Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 HPE Recent Development
12.4 IBM
12.4.1 IBM Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 IT Outsourcing Introduction
12.4.4 IBM Revenue in IT Outsourcing Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 IBM Recent Development
12.5 TCS
12.5.1 TCS Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 IT Outsourcing Introduction
12.5.4 TCS Revenue in IT Outsourcing Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 TCS Recent Development
12.6 Oracle
12.6.1 Oracle Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 IT Outsourcing Introduction
12.6.4 Oracle Revenue in IT Outsourcing Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Oracle Recent Development
12.7 Cognizant
12.7.1 Cognizant Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 IT Outsourcing Introduction
12.7.4 Cognizant Revenue in IT Outsourcing Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Cognizant Recent Development
12.8 Infosys
12.8.1 Infosys Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 IT Outsourcing Introduction
12.8.4 Infosys Revenue in IT Outsourcing Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Infosys Recent Development
12.9 CapGemini
12.9.1 CapGemini Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 IT Outsourcing Introduction
12.9.4 CapGemini Revenue in IT Outsourcing Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 CapGemini Recent Development
12.10 NTT Data
12.10.1 NTT Data Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 IT Outsourcing Introduction
12.10.4 NTT Data Revenue in IT Outsourcing Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 NTT Data Recent Development
12.11 Sodexo
12.12 ACS
12.13 ISS
Continued…..
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4052133-global-it-outsourcing-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
