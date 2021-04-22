Laminating Adhesives Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2027

This market research report provides a big picture on “Laminating Adhesives Market”, on a Global basis, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The report covers a descriptive analysis with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Furthermore, the study explains the future opportunities and a sketch of key players involved in the “Laminating Adhesives Market’s hike in terms of revenue.

Lamination is used to give barrier and sealant functions to the packaging of products. Lamination provides protection to the surface of the product, and bulk packaging also could be easier after the lamination process is done. Multiple layers of lamination can be applied with the help of lamination adhesives. These lamination adhesives and process of lamination can be different depending on the physical properties of the material for which lamination is being processed. Laminating adhesives are being applied in various forms such as water-based, solvent-based, etc. as per the requirement. Resins such as Polyurethane, Acrylic, etc. are used in lamination adhesives applications. Laminating adhesives are used in different = Industries like packaging, automotive and transportation, etc.

The laminating adhesives market will grow owing to the driving factors such as growing demand from food packaging applications. Lamination adhesives have low emission plus low wastages, which will further result in demand growth. Health concerns of people and rising demand for bioadhesives may hinder the growth of the laminating adhesives market. However, the competitive environment and need for attractive packaging means will encourage new opportunity for laminating adhesives market.

Top Leading Market Players:

3M Arkema (Bostik) Ashland Coim Group DIC Corporation Dowdupont B.Fuller Henkel AG D.Davis Vimasco Corporation

The laminating adhesives market is segmented on the basis of resin, technology, end-user industry. On the basis of resin, the laminating adhesives market is segmented into, polyurethane (PU), acrylic, others. On the basis of technology, the laminating adhesives market is segmented into, solvent-based, water-based, solventless, others. On the basis of end-user industry, the laminating adhesives market is bifurcated into, food & beverage, pharmaceutical, industrial, electronics, automotive and transportation, others.

Key Benefits-

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Laminating Adhesives Market

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa).

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the laminating adhesives market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Laminating adhesives market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the laminating adhesives market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the laminating adhesives market in these regions.

Answers that the Report Acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Laminating Adhesives Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Laminating Adhesives Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Laminating Adhesives Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Laminating Adhesives Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

