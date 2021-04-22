Latest Innovative report Autonomous Tractors Market Explores Huge Growth in Future with top key Players: AGCO , Autonomous Solutions, Autonomous Tractor , CNH Industrial , Deere & Company

The report includes the study of autonomous tractors market. The global autonomous tractors market size was $648.9 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $4,389.8 million in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 24.0%. Autonomous tractors which are also self-driving tractors use advanced technology to perform numerous farm duties and help farmers.

Factors such as improved operational proficiency and enhanced productivity of crop yields, and increased support initiatives by governments to adopt newer technologies propel the demand for autonomous tractors globally. Moreover, these tractors help farmers by offering beneficial information related to soil conditions, crop yield, fuel consumption rate, and others, thus driving the market growth. However, high initial investment and maintenance costs required by these tractors are major challenges faced by the players operating in the industry. Growth in demand for innovative & advanced technological tractors offer promising opportunities for players in the autonomous tractors industry. Moreover, increase in use of drones in autonomous tractors provides lucrative business opportunity to the players.

The global autonomous tractors market is segmented based on component, application, and region. Based on components, the market is categorized into sensor, GPS, vision system, and others. The GPS segment is projected to dominate the global market throughout the study period. Based on application, the market is categorized into tillage, harvesting, irrigation, seed sowing, spraying, and fertilizing. The tillage segment accounts for the maximum market share.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global autonomous tractors market, and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market of autonomous tractors is provided.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2016 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Component

Sensor

GPS

Vision system

Others

By Application

Tillage

Harvesting

Seed Sowing

Irrigation

Spraying

Fertilizing

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

