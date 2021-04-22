LIMS Market 2019: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2025

Summary

A laboratory information management system (LIMS) is a software system developed to support laboratory operations. This software system can track specimens and workflows, aggregate data for research or business intelligence purposes, and ensure laboratory operations are compliant with various standards and regulations.

In 2017, the global LIMS market size was 530 million US$ and it is expected to reach 840 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 5.8% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

LabWare

Thermo Fisher

LabVantage Solutions

STARLIMS Corporation

PerkinElmer

Genologics

Promium

Core Informatics

LabLynx

Autoscribe Informatics

Khemia Software

LabLogic Systems

Computing Solutions

Novatek International

Chemware

CloudLIMS

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premise LIMS

Cloud-based LIMS

Remotely hosted LIMS

Market segment by Application, split into

Research and Development Lab

Analytical Services Lab

Manufacturing Lab

Other

Major Key Points in Table of Content

Global LIMS Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of LIMS

1.1 LIMS Market Overview

1.1.1 LIMS Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global LIMS Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 LIMS Market by Type

1.3.1 On-premise LIMS

1.3.2 Cloud-based LIMS

1.3.3 Remotely hosted LIMS

1.4 LIMS Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Research and Development Lab

1.4.2 Analytical Services Lab

1.4.3 Manufacturing Lab

1.4.4 Other

2 Global LIMS Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 LIMS Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 LabWare

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 LIMS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Thermo Fisher

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 LIMS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 LabVantage Solutions

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 LIMS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 STARLIMS Corporation

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 LIMS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 PerkinElmer

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 LIMS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 Genologics

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 LIMS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 Promium

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 LIMS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 Core Informatics

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 LIMS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9 LabLynx

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 LIMS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10 Autoscribe Informatics

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 LIMS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.11 Khemia Software

3.12 LabLogic Systems

3.13 Computing Solutions

3.14 Novatek International

3.15 Chemware

3.16 CloudLIMS

3.17 Others

4 Global LIMS Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global LIMS Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global LIMS Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of LIMS in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of LIMS

