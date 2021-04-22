Master Data Management Market Demand and Key Players by 2024: SAP, Oracle, IBM, Informatica, Stibo Systems, TIBCO Software, Riversand Technologies, Orchestra Networks, EnterWorks, Magnitude, Talend, SAS Institute, Microsoft

Global Master Data Management Market Growth Status and Outlook 2019-2024

Master Data Management (MDM) is a method of helping organizations in linking all critical and important data to a master file.

MDM is the process of the collection of best data management practices. The benefits of the Master Data Management (MDM) model increase as the number and diversity of organizational units, the role of workers, and the expansion of computing applications. MDM may be more valuable to large or complex businesses than small, medium, or simple businesses. Master data management can facilitate the operation of a variety of system architectures, platforms and applications.

The key industries are: Banking, Finance and Insurance (BFSI); IT and Telecommunications, Government & Health Care, Manufacturing & Logistics, Others. Manufacturing & Logistics was the largest application which took up about 25.5% of the global total in 2017, closely followed by Banking, Finance and Insurance (BFSI); IT and Telecommunications.

The Leading growing markets are China, India, Southeast Asia, etc. USA, Europe, Japan, etc. are the mature market with lower growth rate.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: SAP, Oracle, IBM, Informatica, Stibo Systems, TIBCO Software, Riversand Technologies, Orchestra Networks, EnterWorks, Magnitude, Talend, SAS Institute, Microsoft, KPMG, Teradata Corporation, Software AG, Agility Multichannel, VisionWare, SupplyOn AG, Sunway World, Yonyou

USA is the largest consumption countries of master data management in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. USA market took up about 35% the global market in 2017, while Europe was about 30%, and China is followed with the share about 10%.

USA, Denmark, UK and China are now the key developers of master data management. There are some other vendors, such as Sunway World, Yonyou, etc. in China, but the Chinese market is still controlled by foreign vendors.

SAP, Oracle, IBM, Informatica, Stibo Systems, TIBCO Software, Riversand Technologies, Orchestra Networks, EnterWorks and Magnitude are the key suppliers in the global Master data management market. Top 10 took up about 50% of the global market in 2017. Abroad vendors took up more than 50% of the Chinese market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Master Data Management (MDM) market will register a 15.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 6880 million by 2024, from US$ 2890 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Master Data Management (MDM) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Master Data Management (MDM) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

