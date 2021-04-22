Master Data Management Market Share, Growth by Top Company, Applications, Drivers, Trends and Forecast to 2025

The “Global Master Data Management Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the master data management industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global master data management market with detailed market segmentation by type, deployment type, service, vertical and geography. The global master data management market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global master data management market based on type, deployment type, service and vertical. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall master data management market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Major Players In Global Market:

1. SAP AG

2. Oracle Corporation

3. Tibco Software, Inc.

4. Orchestra Networks

5. Riversand Technologies, Inc.

6. SAS Institute, Inc.

7. IBM Corporation

8. Talend

9. Syncforce

10. Informatica Corporation

A technology enabled discipline where the business and IT work together in a coordinated manner thereby ensuring the uniformity, accuracy, accountability and stewardship of an enterprise’s shared master data assets is Master Data Management (MDM). By this method, an enterprise can link all of its critical data to a common point of reference thereby streamlining data sharing across personnel and various departments of an organization. Handling of a vast amount of data and need for compliance and verification are the major drivers of master data management market whereas lack of integration of administration poses a major hindrance for this market. Bridging of technologies for big data and business intelligence with the cloud will add new opportunities for this market in the coming years.

