Medical Computer Carts market 2019 Classification, Application, Industry Chain Overview, SWOT Analysis and Competitive Landscape To 2023
The global medical computer carts market was valued at $355 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $1,078 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 17.3% during the forecast period. The aim of a medical computer cart is to ease the workload of nurses along with other healthcare professionals, thus enhancing patient care and safety. Medical computer carts form a crucial aspect of medical aid, as they facilitate bedside patient care through their ability to record, store, and dispense equipment, supplies, pharmaceuticals, patient information, and related data.
The growth in this market is attributed to rapid and easy accessibility to medical supplies & equipment, focus on improvement of patient safety along with nursing efficiency, and increase in adoption of electronic health record (EHR) and electronic medication administration (eMAR), which reduce medical errors. However, high costs of medical computer carts, limited availability of funds, and lack of skilled professionals impede the market growth. In addition, risk of hazardous interaction between drugs stored in medical computer cart is expected to restrict the market growth. Moreover, the development of advanced technologies, such as telemedicine, is expected to fuel the demand and adoption of medical carts.
The global medical computer carts market is segmented on the basis of type, end user, and region. Based on type, the market is divided into integrated medical computer carts and powered medical computer carts. Further, based on end user, it is classified into hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global medical computer carts market, with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.
Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2023 is provided to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.
Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps understand the type of medical computer carts used globally.
Key players and their strategies are provided to understand the competitive outlook of the market.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Type
Integrated Medical Computer Carts
Powered Medical Computer Carts
By End User
Hospitals
Clinics
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
Korea
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
South Africa
Argentina
Saudi Arabia
Rest of LAMEA
KEY PLAYERS PROFILED
Ergotron, Inc.
Capsa Solutions LLC
Enovate Medical
InterMetro (Emerson)
Parity Medical
ITD GmBH
Advantech Co., Ltd
Compucaddy
Bytec Medical
Villard
The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report) the following:
Lund Industries
Cura (First Healthcare)
AFC Industries
Modern Solid Industrial
Nanjing Tianao
Rubbermaid
Higrade
Spark
Humanscale
