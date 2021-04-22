Medical Computer Carts market 2019 Classification, Application, Industry Chain Overview, SWOT Analysis and Competitive Landscape To 2023

The global medical computer carts market was valued at $355 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $1,078 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 17.3% during the forecast period. The aim of a medical computer cart is to ease the workload of nurses along with other healthcare professionals, thus enhancing patient care and safety. Medical computer carts form a crucial aspect of medical aid, as they facilitate bedside patient care through their ability to record, store, and dispense equipment, supplies, pharmaceuticals, patient information, and related data.

The growth in this market is attributed to rapid and easy accessibility to medical supplies & equipment, focus on improvement of patient safety along with nursing efficiency, and increase in adoption of electronic health record (EHR) and electronic medication administration (eMAR), which reduce medical errors. However, high costs of medical computer carts, limited availability of funds, and lack of skilled professionals impede the market growth. In addition, risk of hazardous interaction between drugs stored in medical computer cart is expected to restrict the market growth. Moreover, the development of advanced technologies, such as telemedicine, is expected to fuel the demand and adoption of medical carts.

Access this report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27181

The global medical computer carts market is segmented on the basis of type, end user, and region. Based on type, the market is divided into integrated medical computer carts and powered medical computer carts. Further, based on end user, it is classified into hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global medical computer carts market, with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2023 is provided to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps understand the type of medical computer carts used globally.

Key players and their strategies are provided to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

Integrated Medical Computer Carts

Powered Medical Computer Carts

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Korea

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

South Africa

Argentina

Saudi Arabia

Rest of LAMEA

Complete Report Details @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27181

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED

Ergotron, Inc.

Capsa Solutions LLC

Enovate Medical

InterMetro (Emerson)

Parity Medical

ITD GmBH

Advantech Co., Ltd

Compucaddy

Bytec Medical

Villard

The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report) the following:

Lund Industries

Cura (First Healthcare)

AFC Industries

Modern Solid Industrial

Nanjing Tianao

Rubbermaid

Higrade

Spark

Humanscale

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy of this @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27181

Contact Us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Varda

URL: www.reportocean.com

email: [email protected]