Medical Simulation market growing at 14.3% CAGR by 2023 detailed in new research report
Medical simulation is the virtual duplication of in situ activities or phenomenon, representing the functions and properties of a selective real abstract or process. It is used to train healthcare professionals using advanced healthcare technologies.
The global medical simulation market was valued at $986 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $2,526 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% from 2017 to 2023. The global medical simulation market is driven by increase in use of simulation in healthcare, rise in deaths due to medical errors, and necessity to improve patient safety outcomes. Moreover, the benefits of medical simulation such as training of complex as well as normal cases for professionals and technological advancements in medical field further increase the demand for medical simulation. However, high installation cost and lack of complete real situation restrains the market growth.
The global medical simulation market is segmented based on product & service, fidelity, end user, and region. Based on product & service, it is divided into model-based simulation, web-based simulation, and simulation training services. Model-based simulation is further classified into patient simulation, surgical simulation, and ultrasound simulation. Patient simulation is segmented into task trainers, manikin-based simulators, and standardized patient simulators. Surgical simulation is sub-segmented in laparoscopic surgical simulators, arthroscopic surgical simulators, cardiovascular simulators, gynecology simulators, and others. Web-based simulation segment is classified into simulation software, performance-recording software, and virtual tutors. Simulation training services comprise vendor-based training services, custom consulting services, and educational society services. Based on fidelity, the market is classified into low-fidelity, medium fidelity, and high-fidelity simulators. Based on end user, the market is divided into academic institutions & research centers, hospitals & clinics, and military organizations. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
This report provides an extensive analysis of the emerging trends and dynamics in the global medical simulation market.
This study provides the landscape of the global market to predict the competitive environment across geographies.
This report entails the detailed quantitative analyses of the current trends and future estimations to identify the prevailing opportunities.
Comprehensive analyses of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report.
Region- and country-wise analysis is conducted to understand the market trends and dynamics.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Product & Service
Model-based Simulation
Patient Simulation
Task Trainer Simulation
Manikin-based Simulation
Standardized Patient Simulation
Surgical Simulation
Laparoscopic Surgical Simulators
Arthroscopic Surgical Simulators
Cardiovascular Simulators
Gynecology Simulators
Others
Ultrasound Simulation
Web-based Simulation
Simulation Software
Performance-Recording Software
Virtual Tutors
Simulation Training Services
Vendor-based Training
Custom Consulting Services
Educational Societies
By Fidelity
Low-fidelity
Medium-fidelity
High-fidelity
By End User
Academic Institutions & Research Centers
Hospitals & Clinics
Military Organizations
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of LAMEA
The key players profiled in this report are as follows:
Laerdal Medical AS
CAE, Inc.
3D Systems, Inc.
Simulab Corporation
Simulaids, Inc.
Limbs and Things, Ltd.
Kyoto Kagaku Co. Ltd.
Mentice AB
Surgical Science Sweden AB
Gaumard Scientific Company, Inc.
The other players operating in the medical simulation market include (not profiled in the report)
MSC
3-Dmed
HRV
Medical Simulation Technologies sp. z o.o.
Remedy Simulation Group
MEDICAL-X
