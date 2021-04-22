Medical Simulation market growing at 14.3% CAGR by 2023 detailed in new research report

Medical simulation is the virtual duplication of in situ activities or phenomenon, representing the functions and properties of a selective real abstract or process. It is used to train healthcare professionals using advanced healthcare technologies.

The global medical simulation market was valued at $986 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $2,526 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% from 2017 to 2023. The global medical simulation market is driven by increase in use of simulation in healthcare, rise in deaths due to medical errors, and necessity to improve patient safety outcomes. Moreover, the benefits of medical simulation such as training of complex as well as normal cases for professionals and technological advancements in medical field further increase the demand for medical simulation. However, high installation cost and lack of complete real situation restrains the market growth.

The global medical simulation market is segmented based on product & service, fidelity, end user, and region. Based on product & service, it is divided into model-based simulation, web-based simulation, and simulation training services. Model-based simulation is further classified into patient simulation, surgical simulation, and ultrasound simulation. Patient simulation is segmented into task trainers, manikin-based simulators, and standardized patient simulators. Surgical simulation is sub-segmented in laparoscopic surgical simulators, arthroscopic surgical simulators, cardiovascular simulators, gynecology simulators, and others. Web-based simulation segment is classified into simulation software, performance-recording software, and virtual tutors. Simulation training services comprise vendor-based training services, custom consulting services, and educational society services. Based on fidelity, the market is classified into low-fidelity, medium fidelity, and high-fidelity simulators. Based on end user, the market is divided into academic institutions & research centers, hospitals & clinics, and military organizations. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides an extensive analysis of the emerging trends and dynamics in the global medical simulation market.

This study provides the landscape of the global market to predict the competitive environment across geographies.

This report entails the detailed quantitative analyses of the current trends and future estimations to identify the prevailing opportunities.

Comprehensive analyses of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report.

Region- and country-wise analysis is conducted to understand the market trends and dynamics.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product & Service

Model-based Simulation

Patient Simulation

Task Trainer Simulation

Manikin-based Simulation

Standardized Patient Simulation

Surgical Simulation

Laparoscopic Surgical Simulators

Arthroscopic Surgical Simulators

Cardiovascular Simulators

Gynecology Simulators

Others

Ultrasound Simulation

Web-based Simulation

Simulation Software

Performance-Recording Software

Virtual Tutors

Simulation Training Services

Vendor-based Training

Custom Consulting Services

Educational Societies

By Fidelity

Low-fidelity

Medium-fidelity

High-fidelity

By End User

Academic Institutions & Research Centers

Hospitals & Clinics

Military Organizations

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

The key players profiled in this report are as follows:

Laerdal Medical AS

CAE, Inc.

3D Systems, Inc.

Simulab Corporation

Simulaids, Inc.

Limbs and Things, Ltd.

Kyoto Kagaku Co. Ltd.

Mentice AB

Surgical Science Sweden AB

Gaumard Scientific Company, Inc.

The other players operating in the medical simulation market include (not profiled in the report)

MSC

3-Dmed

HRV

Medical Simulation Technologies sp. z o.o.

Remedy Simulation Group

MEDICAL-X

