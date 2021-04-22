Microdisplay Market Entry Strategies, Countermeasures of Economic Impact and Marketing Channels to 2022

Microdisplay is a microminiaturized display with a diagonal screen size of less than 25 mm. It utilizes a high-resolution and optical imaging for display projection and provides super extended graphics array (SEGA) resolution with optimized power consumption. Moreover, it enables better angle viewing and enhanced brightness. Owing to its compact size and high-resolution capability, it finds applications in consumer electronics, such as smart bands, smart glasses, and smart phones, and visual electronic products, 3G portable communications devices, digital camera, portable DVDs, and PCs.

eMagin Corporation, Universal Display Corporation, AU Optronics Corp, KopIn Corporation Inc., Micron Technology Inc., Himax Technology Inc., LG Display Co. Ltd., Microvision Inc., Sony Corporation, Syndiant Inc.

Microdisplay has gained popularity among various applications, such as consumer electronics, military & defense, and automotive, owing to its compact size, high resolution, and low power consumption. Moreover, it also supports high contrast ratio and improved image quality. However, high R&D and manufacturing cost may hamper the market growth. Irrespective of these challenges, rise in demand for augmented reality devices and increasing number of near-to-eye (NTE) applications are expected to provide huge opportunities to the market growth in the near future

Liquid Crystal Display (LCoS), Organic Light-emitting Diode (OLED), Digital Light Processing (DLP), Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS).

Near-To-Eye (NTE) Type, Projection Type.

Consumer Electronics, Military & Defense, Medical Applications, Industrial Systems, Automotive, Others.

