Mobile Analytics Market Show at 24.9% CAGR to 2024 | Tencent, Google, Facebook, Electronic Arts, Baidu Netcom, Gameloft, Taobao, Xiamen Meitu, Cheetah Mobile, King, WhatsApp, LINE Corp, Microsoft

Global Mobile Analytics Market Growth Status and Outlook 2019-2024

Mobile analytics involves measuring and analysing data generated by mobile platforms and properties, such as mobile sites and mobile applications.

Mobile analytics is mainly used for two applications: Android Platform, iOS Platform, Other Platforms. And Android Platform was the most widely used type which took up about 77% of the global total in 2016. And APP analytics is the most area (70%) of Mobile analytics while it includes synthesized tool with APP analytics in fact.

The global mobile analytics average price is influenced by the global trend. Complete software is usually free to thousands of USD per month from abroad vendors, if you want to buy new Mobile Analytics. The average price will be in decline trend if more vendors go into operation in the future.

USA is the largest consumption countries of Mobile Analytics in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. USA market took up about 37% the global market in 2016, while Europe was about 24%, and Japan is followed with the share about 11%.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Tencent, Google, Facebook, Electronic Arts, Baidu Netcom, Gameloft, Taobao, Xiamen Meitu, Cheetah Mobile, King, WhatsApp, LINE Corp, Microsoft, Amazon, QIYI, Outfit7, Snapchat., Miniclip, Alipay, Glu Games

USA, Germany, China and France are now the key developers of Mobile Analytics. There are some vendors with poor quality products, but the Chinese market is still controlled by the abroad vendors. And the high quality products are mainly supplied by overseas producers.

Google, Yahoo/Flurry, Adobe Systems, Webtrends, IBM, Amazon Web Services, Localytics, Mixpanel, comScore and Microsoft are the key suppliers in the global Mobile Analytics market. Top 10 took up about 70% of the global market in 2016. Abroad vendors took up more than 50% of the Chinese market. Google analytics is the most popular mobile analytics in the word.

According to this study, over the next five years the Mobile Analytics market will register a 24.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 8170 million by 2024, from US$ 2150 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Mobile Analytics business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Mobile Analytics market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Mobile Analytics market size by key regions/countries, product type and application.

To understand the structure of Mobile Analytics market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Mobile Analytics players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Mobile Analytics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Mobile Analytics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

2019-2024 Global Mobile Analytics Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Mobile Analytics Key Players

4 Mobile Analytics by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9 Key Investors in Mobile Analytics

