Niacin and Niacinamide Market Research Report 2019

Niacin is an organic compound, and considered to be one of the most essential nutrients for humans, as niacin deficiency causes pellagra. Niacinamide, an amide of niacin, is also referred to as nicotinic acid amide or nicotinamide. Niacin and niacinamide are integral components of Vitamin B3, and are often leveraged as supplements interchangeably. These are commonly found in several food products such as meat, fish, beans, eggs, green vegetables, and yeast. Niacin and niacinamide are also sought in various vitamin supplements, particularly in vitamin B-complex supplements.

Powder form of niacin and niacinamide will remain sought-after among consumers, with sales projected to account for over two-third revenue share of the market during 2017 to 2025.

The global Niacin and Niacinamide market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Niacin and Niacinamide market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Lonza

Koninklijke

Bactolac

Merck

BASF

Foodchem

Evonik

Jubilant

Vertellus Specialties

Fagron

Zhejiang NHU

Brother Enterprises

Market size by Product

Powder

Granular

Liquid

Market size by End User

Human Nutrition

Pharmaceuticals

Animal Nutrition

Cosmeceuticals

Others

Market size by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

The study objectives are:

To study and analyze the global Niacin and Niacinamide market size (value and volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Niacin and Niacinamide market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Niacin and Niacinamide companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Niacin and Niacinamide submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Niacin and Niacinamide :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Niacin and Niacinamide market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

