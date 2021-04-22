Night Vision Surveillance Cameras Market to 2023 Key Players – Pelco, Raytheon, Honeywell, Defender, Obzerv Technologies, NETGEAR, D-Link

The recurrent incidents of terror strikes have raised an alarm globally, compelling governments to explore technologies offering improved safety to their citizens. The rising cross border infiltration and growing fear of terrorism have created a market for products facilitating perpetual surveillance. As the situation surrounding global security worsens, the demand for night vision surveillance cameras is expected to rise.

Globally, the drive to enhance the safety and security across different industries is facilitating the market, to grow significantly. Night vision cameras are majorly adopted in manufacturing, services, transportation, and military & defense sectors. This incorporation is higher in countries, such as the United States, the United Kingdom, India, China, and Brazil, owing to the large size of the concerned industries and higher awareness among consumers. The military and defense sector is expected to hold the major share of the market owing to the increasing military budget focused on security and surveillance coupled with technological developments of unmanned airborne surveillance system and drones.

Night vision (IR) surveillance cameras are used for the purpose of surveillance in low-light conditions such as fog or in the nighttime, with the help of infrared technology. Some of the major applications of these infrared night vision cameras include continuous monitoring of critical assets, face recognition, threat detection, and traffic management.

The worldwide market for Night Vision Surveillance Cameras is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

BAE Systems

FLIR Systems

Axis Communications

Robert Bosch

Samsung Electronics

Hikvision Digital Technology

L-3 Communications

Pelco

Raytheon

Honeywell

Defender

Obzerv Technologies

NETGEAR

D-Link

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Wireless

Wired

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Indoor

Outdoor

The information for each competitor includes:

• Company Profile

• Main Business Information

• SWOT Analysis

• Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

• Market Share

Table of Content:

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Night Vision Surveillance Cameras Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

4 Global Night Vision Surveillance Cameras Market Analysis by Regions

5 North America Night Vision Surveillance Cameras by Countries

6 Europe Night Vision Surveillance Cameras by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Night Vision Surveillance Cameras by Countries

8 South America Night Vision Surveillance Cameras by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Night Vision Surveillance Cameras by Countries

10 Global Night Vision Surveillance Cameras Market Segment by Type

11 Global Night Vision Surveillance Cameras Market Segment by Application

12 Night Vision Surveillance Cameras Market Forecast (2018-2023)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

