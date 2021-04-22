North America to dominate the Postal Automation System market between 2018 and 2027

The “Global postal automation system Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global postal automation system market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the postal automation system market with detailed market segmentation by technology, application, and component. The global postal automation system market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading postal automation system market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Postal automation system market.

The global postal automation system market is segmented on the basis of technology, application, and component. Based on technology type the market is segmented as culler facer cancellers, letter sorters, flat sorters, mixed mail sorters, and parcel sorters. Further, the parcel sorters are segmented as linear parcel sorters and loop parcel sorters. Based on the application the market is segmented as government postal and courier, express and parcel. On the basis of the component, the market is segmented as hardware, software, and services.

The report also includes the profiles of key Postal automation system companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, key development in the past five years.

The List of Companies

1. BEUMER GROUP

2. Fives

3. Leonardo S. p. A

4. Lockheed Martin Corporation

5. NEC Technologies India Private Limited

6. Pitney Bowes India Private Limited

7. SOLYSTIC – Strategy and Business Development

8. Siemens

9. Toshiba India Pvt. Ltd

10. Vanderlande Industries B. V

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global postal automation system market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Postal automation system market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting postal automation system market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Postal automation system market in these regions.

