North America Wood Plastic Composites Market to grow 12.4% CAGR by 2023 | New Study

The North America wood plastic composites market was valued at $736 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $1,876 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 12.4% from 2017 to 2023. Wood plastic composites (WPCs) are made up of recycled plastic and wood wastes with beneficial features such as low melting temperature that results in lower energy costs for producers. This also reduces the impact of the product on the environment. These composites are growing at the highest rate among the plastic additives. These hybrid materials provide sustainability, longevity, and cost savings in a wide range of applications such as car speakers, interiors, home furniture, and kitchen accessories.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

PE-based Composites

PVC-based Composites

PP-based Composites

Others

By Application

Building & Construction

Automotive Components

Industrial & Consumer Products

Others

By Country

U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

