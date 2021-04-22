Orthodontics Market to Deliver Prominent Growth & Striking Opportunities by 2027 – Key Player Analysis: DENTSPLY International, GC Corporation, Henry Schein, Midmark Corporation, Patterson Companies, Septodont

“Orthodontics Market” a recent research added to The Insight Partners, this report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market with regards to the innovations, current competitive landscape and latest trends and drivers, to provide new predictions for the forecast period.

Orthodontic care involves usage of medical devices such as braces for straightening the teeth, correcting problems with bite, closing gaps between teeth and aligning lips and teeth properly.

The Orthodontics market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to the factors such as growing awareness about advanced orthodontic treatment, growing numbers of dentists, increasing prevalence of malocclusion, advanced imaging modalities and treatment planning software and surge in dental tourism. Nevertheless, lack of awareness about dental health and unfavorable healthcare reforms in several regions is expected to restrict the growth of market during the forecast period.

The reports cover key developments in the Orthodontics market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Orthodontics market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Orthodontics market in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Orthodontics market.

The report also includes the profiles of Orthodontics market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

American Orthodontics

Danaher Corporation

DENTSPLY International, Inc

GC Corporation

Henry Schein, Inc

Midmark Corporation

Patterson Companies, Inc

Septodont

Zimmer Holdings, Inc

3M Company

The report analyzes factors affecting Orthodontics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Orthodontics market in these regions.

