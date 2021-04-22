Outdoor Flooring Market with top key players : AZEK Company, Beaulieu International Group, Citadel Floors, ECORE International, Fiberon , Mats

The global outdoor flooring market size is expected to reach $12,072.1 million by 2025, from $7,759.9 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 5.77% during the forecast period (2018-2025). Flooring is one of the crucial steps for construction of building and infrastructure as it can improve the durability, visual appeal, design and aesthetics of buildings. Also, outdoor flooring plays a significant role in improving the landscaping attributes of exterior of building pavements, parks, outdoor areas. The outdoor flooring unlike interior are subjected to external weather conditions resulting in their superior durability, resilience, and ability to sustain mechanical force. As a result, the outdoor flooring solutions are more resistant to damage and have longer product lives compared to interior flooring solutions. In addition, the growth in popularity of public spaces such as airports, bus stations, parks, popular tourist attractions and others, especially in urban areas and metro cities has also increased the scope of application for outdoor flooring in these public spaces.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

AZEK Company

Beaulieu International Group

Citadel Floors

ECORE International, Inc.

Fiberon

Mats Inc.

Mohawk Industries

Tandus Group, Inc.

Tarkett SA

Timber Holdings USA

Factors such as rapid urbanization as well as growth in construction industry among developing countries is anticipated to drive the outdoor flooring market. Moreover, the increase in number of millennials population especially among developed regions owing to rise in consciousness towards exterior entertainment area and propensity to spend on home remodeling is also fueling the growth of the outdoor flooring market. However, the constant fluctuations in foreign currencies exchange rate influence the profit margins as well as materials prices for manufacturers. Therefore, this is projected to restrict the growth of outdoor flooring during the forecast period. Also, the effects of global warming and climate shift have also shifted the inclination towards utilization of eco-friendly materials for outdoor flooring solutions by the market players. The fast-growing economies in Southeast Asian and African regions continue to provide lucrative business opportunities for the market players owing to significant number of new construction activities in these regions.

The outdoor flooring industry is segmented based on material used, type, end-user, and region. The material used segment is classified into wood, ceramics, concrete, and others. Based on type, the global outdoor flooring market is segmented into tile, decking, and others. Furthermore, by end-users the market is categorized into residential, commercial, public infrastructure, and others. In addition, to gain further insights, the global outdoor flooring market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive summary

Chapter 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

Chapter 4: OUTDOOR FLOORING MARKET, BY material used

Chapter 5: OUTDOOR FLOORING MARKET, BY type

Chapter 6: OUTDOOR FLOORING MARKET, by end-users

Chapter 7: OUTDOOR FLOORING MARKet, BY region

Chapter 8: Company profiles

