Precision Medicine Market Emerging Growth Analysis, Business Opportunities and Major Key Players 2023- Roche Holding, Illumina, Thermo Fisher Scientific, QIAGEN, Quest Diagnostics, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Precision Medicine is based on a unique concept that states, two people infected with same disease dont need to have same physical response toward the disease. However, it depends on the surrounding environment and influence of genes and symptoms of patient. Moreover, it also depends on patients ability of responding to that particular disease, which enables the doctors and researchers to organize the required treatment. Precision medicine commonly includes use of system biology and panomics to determine the reason for an individual patient’s illness at the molecular level. Followed by the use of concentrated medications to address individual patient’s illness. Precision medicine offers many advantages such as efficient treatment customized to patients needs and category of disease. Moreover, precision medicine can reduce cost of treatment and help decrease repeated administration of medications.

Precision medicine is personalized healthcare model exclusively designed for an individual. The procedure considers various factors affecting patient such as environment, lifestyle, and individual variability in genes. Most suitable medical therapies are constructed depending upon primary diagnosis of disease and patient’s genomic framework. Based on product, the precision medicine market is subdivided into consumables, instruments and services. Based on applications it is classified into oncology, CNS, immunology, respiratory medicine, infections, and other applications. Based on end users, it is categorized into diagnostic tool companies, pharma & biotech companies, clinical laboratories, and healthcare IT/big data Companies. The global precision medicine market accounted for $3,516 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach at $7,746 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 11.9% from 2017 to 2023.

Top Manufacturer Detail-

Roche Holding AG, Illumina Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., QIAGEN, Quest Diagnostics, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Novartis AG, AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and Eli Lilly & Company.

Precision Medicine Market 2023 segmentation by technology, applications, and five major geographical regions. This Report covers the Major Players’ data, including: shipment, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size.

