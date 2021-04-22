PVDF Resin Market Analysis and Forecast to 2022 by Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview

Polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF), also known as polyvinylidene difluoride, is an engineering plastic that belongs to the family of semi-crystalline fluoropolymers. It is a highly non-reactive fluoropolymer produced by the polymerization of vinylidene difluoride (VDF). PVDF is employed in applications involving high resistance, strength, and purity to acids, bases, solvents, and heat. It is also used as an important ingredient in high-end coatings for metal roofing in both, residential and commercial applications. PVDF membranes are widely used for immobilizing proteins owing to their affinity towards amino acids.

PVDF Resin Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Arkema S.A., Daikin Industries, Ltd., Dyneon GmbH & Co. KG, Kureha Corporation, Solvay S.A., Shanghai 3F New Material Co., Ltd., Shanghai Ofluorine Chemical Technology Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Fotech International Co., Ltd., Zhuzhou Hongda Polymer Materials Co., Ltd., RTP Company, Inc.

Global PVDF market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2016 to 2022, and reach $1,490 million by 2022 from $901 million in 2015. The world demand for PVDF resin has witnessed a noticeable growth over the past few years and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period, owing to increase in demand in numerous applications and government support for R&D to find new commercial avenues.

PVDF Resin Market also analyses the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report studies PVDF Resin in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA.

By Type of Crystalline Phase

Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta.

By End-user Industry

Chemical Processing, Electrical & Electronics, Construction, New Energies, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceuticals & Biomedical.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS:

The study provides an in-depth quantitative analysis of the world PVDF resin market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report provides the quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2014-2022 to identify the prevailing market opportunities to capitalize on.

Extensive analysis of application forecasts the various types of PVDF resin that can be used in different end-user applications.

Competitive analysis highlights the business practices followed by leading players across various regions.

An in-depth analysis of current research and clinical developments that affect the market behavior.

