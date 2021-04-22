Refrigerated Warehousing 2019 Global Market – Challenges, Drivers, Outlook, Growth Opportunities – Analysis to 2025

Refrigerated Warehousing Market 2019

Refrigerated warehouses are used to store perishable products such as meat, fruits and vegetables, and frozen packaged food to extend the shelf life and maintain the quality and freshness of products.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the refrigerated warehousing markets in 2017, owing to rapid urbanization and the expansion of retail channels. The major countries that contribute significantly to the growth of the Asia Pacific region are China, Japan, India, and Australia & New Zealand. The increasing demand for frozen food is further expected to boost the refrigerated warehousing market.

In 2018, the global Refrigerated Warehousing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Refrigerated Warehousing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Refrigerated Warehousing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

AGRO Merchants Group

Americold

John Swire & Sons

Lineage Logistics

Preferred Freezer Services

Nichirei Logistics

Kloosterboer Services

Interstate Cold Storage

Cloverleaf Cold Storage

Burris Logistics

Frialsa Frigorificos

Henningsen Cold Storage

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Blast freezing

Vapor compression

PLC

Evaporative cooling

Market segment by Application, split into

Fruits & vegetables

Bakery & confectionery

Milk & dairy products

Meat

Seafood

Beverages

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

