Robotic Process Automation For Smartphone Manufacturers Market 2016 Strong Development Rising Comprehensive Industry Outlook offers Future Business Growth 2023

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on ‘Robotic Process Automation For Smartphone Manufacturers Market’ which has been categorized by market size, growth indicators and encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2016-2023.

Global Robotic Process Automation For Smartphone Manufacturers Market has been growing significantly over the last few years. The factors responsible for the growth of the robotic process automation for smartphone manufacturers market include high industry focus on achieving energy efficient manufacturing process, growing deployment of IoT in industrial processes, and expanding smartphone integration platform. However, the scarcity of investment by SMEs and lack of availability of trained professionals are restraining the robotic process automation on a global scale.

The global robotic process automation for smartphone manufacturers market is expected to reach approximately USD 3,992.6 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 30.51% during the forecast period.

The market has been divided into various segments, based on robot type, component, organization size, and region.

PDF Brochure With Latest Advancements and Application – CLICK HERE

Key Players

The key players of robotic process automation for smartphone manufacturers market include ABB Ltd (Switzerland), Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan), Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Denso Wave Inc. (Japan), KUKA Robotics (Germany), Fanuc Corporation (Japan), Nachi Robotic System Inc. (US), Nice Ltd (Israel), Pegasystems Inc.(US), Redwood Software (Netherlands), Huawei Technologies (China), Nokia Corporation (Finland), Samsung Group (South Korea), LG Corporation (South Korea), Xiaomi Inc. (China), Foxconn Technology (Taiwan), OPPO Electronics Corporation (China), One Plus (China), and VIVO (China).

By robot type, the market is segmented into cartesian, selective compliance articulated robot arm (SCARA), articulated, Delta, 6-axis robots, redundant, dual-arm, parallel, and others. The 6-axis robots offer greater flexibility to perform a variety of complex operations due to which it holds a major share of the market. The SCARA segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period due to its ability to perform curve motion, which is best suited for high-speed assembly, knitting, packaging, and other material handling applications. Furthermore, the joint link arm of SCARA is like a human arm, allowing it to perform the cutting operations in a curved sequence.

By component, the market is classified into motors, generators, motor controls, automation equipment, and power transition equipment. The automation equipment segment is expected to show significant growth at a fast pace, owing to various devices and controls such as visualization unit, process control, switchgear, and a power supply unit which performs industrial operations with maximum efficiency and minimum wastage.

By organization size, the market is broadly divided into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises. The large enterprises segment is dominating the organization segment and is expected to grow at a faster pace owing to their high capacity to implement the robotic process for the operations. Organizations such as Huawei, Foxconn, and Samsung are building manufacturing plants across the globe to maintain the position of market leaders which is achievable by using advanced power generators, motors, transmission equipment, and robots.

Global Robotic Process Automation Market for Smartphone Manufacturers Market Analysis & Forecast, from 2017 to 2023

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the robotic process automation for smartphone manufacturers market

To provide insights into the factors affecting market growth

To analyze the robotic process automation for smartphone manufacturers market based on Porter’s five force analysis

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries—North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world

To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future perspective

To provide country-level analysis of the market for a segment on the basis of robot type, component, organization size and region

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the robotic process automation for smartphone manufacturers market

Target Audience:

Robotic process automation for smartphone manufacturing companies

Robotic process automation for smartphone providers

Research organizations

Original equipment manufacturers

System Integrators

Technical universities

Solution provider

Technology investors

Government Organizations

Research/Consultancy firms

Key Findings:

The global robotic process automation for smartphone manufacturers market is expected to reach USD 3,992.6 million by 2023

By robot type, the SCARA segment dominated the market, generating the highest revenue of USD 105.68 million in 2016 and is expected to grow at 28.95% CAGR during the forecast period. Whereas the 6-axis robots segment is projected to be the leading market in the future, registering a 37.61% CAGR.

By component, the automation equipment segment dominated the market, generating the highest revenue of USD 176.72 million in 2016 and is expected to grow at a significantly, exhibiting a 35.08% CAGR.

By organization size, the large enterprise segment led the market by generating the highest revenue of USD 412.31 million in 2016 and is expected to register the highest CAGR of 32.45% in the forecast period.

Geographically, North America has been projected to hold the largest market share in the global robotic process automation for smartphone manufacturers market, followed by Asia-Pacific.

Regional and Country Analysis of Robotic Process Automation for Smartphone Manufacturers Market Estimation and Forecast

Geographically, North America is dominating the robotic process automation for smartphone manufacturers market due to development in the IT industry and presence of well-established infrastructure in countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico for research and development of advanced technologies such as automation and robotics. Growing smartphone penetration in the US is further expected to influence market growth. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region, accounting for a 34.82% share of the overall market where significant contribution is witnessed from countries like China, Japan, and South Korea which are the largest smartphone manufacturing economies. High demand for consumer electronics products is further driving the growth of the market in this region.

Speak to Analyst for Customization of Business Report – CLICK HERE

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609