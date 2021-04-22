Salicylic Acid Market Outlook to 2022: Emerging Trends and Will Generate New Growth Opportunities Status

Salicylic acid is a crystalline organic acid derived from plants such as salix and willow tree. Attributing to its keratolytic, anti-inflammatory, fungicidal, comedolytic, and antimicrobial properties, it is extensively used as an antiseptic, disinfectant, pain reliever, wart remover, and food preservative globally. Salicylic acid is an important compound in pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and cosmetics owing to its widespread application in the treatment of diseases such as dandruff, acne, psoriasis, and others.

Salicylic Acid Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Zhenjiang Gaopeng Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (China), Hebei Jingye Group (China), Shandong Xinhua Longxin Chemical Co. Ltd. (China), Simco QC (Canada), Siddharth Carbochem Products Ltd. (India), Novacap (France), J.M. Loveridge Ltd. (UK), Alta Laboratories Ltd. (India), Alfa Aesar (UK).

Get Sample Copy of this Report at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012659920/sample

Acetylsalicylic acid, salicylic acid amine, methyl salicylate, sodium salicylate, and phenyl salicylate are the main products manufactured from salicylic acid. World salicylic acid market was $333 million in 2015 and is expected to reach $504 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2016-2022.

Salicylic Acid Market also analyses the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report studies Salicylic Acid in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA.

By Application

Pharmaceuticals, PC, Wart Remover, Disinfectant, Antifungal, Dentifrices, Antiseptic, Anti-irritant, OTC, Scale Lifter, Ointment, Skin Care, Moisturizer, Sunscreen, Acne Solution, Hair Care, Conditioner, Shampoo, Food Preservatives & Others.

Get discount on Purchase report at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012659920/discount

Key Market Benefits

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the world salicylic acid market and estimations from 2014 to 2022 in terms of value as well as volume, including information about the current market situation, changing market dynamics, expected trends, and market intelligence.

Factors that drive and impede the growth of the market are comprehensively analyzed in this study.

Porter’s Five Forces model and SWOT analysis illustrate the potency of buyers and sellers.

The report contains a comprehensive study of the key strategies adopted by companies to gain competitive advantage in the market.

Micro-level analysis is conducted based on application and region.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD Salicylic Acid MARKET BY TYPE

CHAPTER 5 GLOBAL Salicylic Acid MARKET BY END USER

CHAPTER 6 GLOBAL Salicylic Acid MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILE

Purchase a Copy of Report at https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012659920/buy/5540

Contact Us

Phone : +1-646-491-9876

E-Mail : [email protected]