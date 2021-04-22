Semiconductor Inspection Equipment Market 2019 Global Share, Trends, Segmentation, Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Scope of the Report:

The market of semiconductor inspection equipment is affected by the semiconductor market development situation. Over the past decades, there has been an increasing demand for the application of semiconductor ICs in segments such as consumer electronics, automobiles, and industrial sector that is prompting the vendors to raise its production, which will increase the demand for semiconductor inspection equipment.

The semiconductor inspection equipment market is quite concentrated, with the top three vendors KLA-Tencor, Hitachi High-Technologies and Applied Materials dominate more than 60% of the industry total revenue. But the market competition is also quite fierce, as there are more than ten smaller enterprises competing in the market.

Wafer inspection is the largest application of semiconductor inspection equipment, which holds more than 70% of the industry total value. Package and chip inspection are also important application of semiconductor inspection equipment.

Although sales of semiconductor inspection equipment may bring a lot of opportunities; for the new entrants with only advantage in capital but without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group did not recommend taking risk to enter this market.

The worldwide market for Semiconductor Inspection Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.9% over the next five years, will reach 5300 million US$ in 2024, from 3360 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Semiconductor Inspection Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

KLA-Tencor

Hitachi High-Technologies

Applied Materials

Rudolph Technologies

Hermes Microvision

Lasertec

Nanometrics

Ueno Seiki

Ultratech

SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions

Nikon Metrology

Camtek

Microtronic

Toray Engineering

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Optical Inspection Equipment

E-Beam Inspection Equipment

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Wafer Inspection

Package Inspection

Chip Inspection

Others

