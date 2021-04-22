Sleeve Label Packaging Market Demand Boost by Expanding Product Portfolio of Packaged products In Future

The global sleeve label packaging market is segmented by material type which includes plastic, paper and other materials. Further, excellent shrink capability and better seaming properties are major advantages of plastic materials which are fuelling the demand for plastic materials in sleeve label packaging various industries. Furthermore, other beneficial properties of plastic materials such as better malleability are expected to enhance the growth of this segment over the forecast period.

Global sleeve label packaging market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. Moreover, ease of printing & varnishing and higher sustainability of sleeve label packaging are of some major factors which are driving the growth of global sleeve label packaging market. Additionally, sleeve label packaging is a cost effective method to decorate and design a complex shape product and offers better brand identity to the products. Further, these factors are likely to be the dynamic factors behind the growth of global sleeve label packaging market during the forecast period.

The shrink label packaging segment by type is likely to grow at remarkable pace during the forecast period. Shrink label packaging is mainly used for packaging of retail products and other end use products. Increasing consumption of end use products is a major factor which is envisioned to bolster the growth of this segment in future. Apart from this, ease of preprinting on shrink films is also a key factor which is propelling the growth of this segment.

Evolution in Packaging Industry

Continuous enhancement in packaging methods and trends in packaging industry such as customization, green packaging and brand identity are major factors which are expanding the use of shrink labels packaging in various industries. Moreover, rising trend for barcoding of products is believed to expand the market of sleeve label packaging in near future.

Growing Food & Beverage Industry

Sleeve label packaging finds various application in end use industries such as food & beverage industry. Introduction of biodegradable polymer material for sleeve label packaging (eco-friendly and low-density) for food and beverage products has boosted the growth of global sleeve label packaging market.

Although, lack of recyclability of most of sleeve label packaging material is a major factor which is likely to inhibit the growth of the sleeve label packaging market in the near future.

The report titled “Global Sleeve Label Packaging Market Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2021” delivers detailed overview of the global sleeve label packaging market in terms of market segmentation by type, by application method, by material, by end-user and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the Global Sleeve Label Packaging Market which includes company profiling of Accraply Inc., Bonset America Corporation, Avery Dennison Corporation, Taghleef Industries group, Flint Group, SleeveCo Inc., CCL Industries, Esko-Graphics bvba, Eastman Chemical Company and Berry Plastics Group Inc. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global sleeve label packaging market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

