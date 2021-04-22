Smart Advisors Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025
Smart Advisors Market 2019
A smart advisor, also called a smart advisor program, is an application program that is used to understand the natural language and complete all the electronic tasks for an end user. Such a task, which can be performed by a smart advisor and were performed by personal assistants in past, includes taking dictations, reading texts or emailing messages aloud, look up for phone numbers, anticipate requests, place calls and remind the end users about the appointments. Today’s smart advisors are programmed with the artificial intelligence, voice recognition and machine learning technology. As the end users interact with their smart advisors, the Artificial Intelligence program uses the sophisticated algorithm for learning from data inputs and becomes better in the prediction of an end user’s need. Tomorrow’s smart advisors would be built on a modern cognitive computing technology which allows a smart advisor understanding and carrying out multi-step request and then performs more complex task like making a plane reservation. Smart advisors are a contrast to other type of consumer facing Artificial Intelligence programming called digital assistants. Smart advisors are subject oriented, on the other hand digital assistants are task oriented. For Example a Smart Advisor enables an organization to automatically identify physician with the highest or lowest cost and performance. By use of an intelligent IT (Information Technology) platform, a Smart Advisor filters the entire population of physicians in the database to extract out only those physicians which are warranting assessment based on statistical significance level, case load volume, and other key criterias.
North America is the largest market for smart advisors and is anticipated to be the largest market in the coming years owing to the increasing use of technology. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market for the automated optical inspection systems in the region owing to the rise in application of the technology in different industries in the region.
In 2018, the global Smart Advisors market size was 950 million US$ and it is expected to reach 11100 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 35.9% during 2019-2025.
Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4080761-global-smart-advisors-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
The key players covered in this study
Artificial Solutions
Nuance Communications
BM Watson
Next IT
Creative Virtual
eGain
CX Company
Codebaby
Speaktoit
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Software
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Financial Services
Healthcare
Consumer Electronics
Retails
Travel & Hospitality
Government
Education
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4080761-global-smart-advisors-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Smart Advisors Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Software
1.4.3 Services
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Smart Advisors Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Financial Services
1.5.3 Healthcare
1.5.4 Consumer Electronics
1.5.5 Retails
1.5.6 Travel & Hospitality
1.5.7 Government
1.5.8 Education
1.5.9 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Smart Advisors Market Size
2.2 Smart Advisors Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Smart Advisors Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Smart Advisors Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
………
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Artificial Solutions
12.1.1 Artificial Solutions Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Smart Advisors Introduction
12.1.4 Artificial Solutions Revenue in Smart Advisors Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Artificial Solutions Recent Development
12.2 Nuance Communications
12.2.1 Nuance Communications Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Smart Advisors Introduction
12.2.4 Nuance Communications Revenue in Smart Advisors Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Nuance Communications Recent Development
12.3 BM Watson
12.3.1 BM Watson Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Smart Advisors Introduction
12.3.4 BM Watson Revenue in Smart Advisors Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 BM Watson Recent Development
12.4 Next IT
12.4.1 Next IT Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Smart Advisors Introduction
12.4.4 Next IT Revenue in Smart Advisors Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Next IT Recent Development
12.5 Creative Virtual
12.5.1 Creative Virtual Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Smart Advisors Introduction
12.5.4 Creative Virtual Revenue in Smart Advisors Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Creative Virtual Recent Development
12.6 eGain
12.6.1 eGain Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Smart Advisors Introduction
12.6.4 eGain Revenue in Smart Advisors Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 eGain Recent Development
12.7 CX Company
12.7.1 CX Company Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Smart Advisors Introduction
12.7.4 CX Company Revenue in Smart Advisors Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 CX Company Recent Development
12.8 Codebaby
12.8.1 Codebaby Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Smart Advisors Introduction
12.8.4 Codebaby Revenue in Smart Advisors Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Codebaby Recent Development
Continued…..
CONTACT US:
Norah Trent
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
[email protected]
www.WiseGuyReports.com
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)