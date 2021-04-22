Smart Advisors Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

Smart Advisors Market 2019

A smart advisor, also called a smart advisor program, is an application program that is used to understand the natural language and complete all the electronic tasks for an end user. Such a task, which can be performed by a smart advisor and were performed by personal assistants in past, includes taking dictations, reading texts or emailing messages aloud, look up for phone numbers, anticipate requests, place calls and remind the end users about the appointments. Today’s smart advisors are programmed with the artificial intelligence, voice recognition and machine learning technology. As the end users interact with their smart advisors, the Artificial Intelligence program uses the sophisticated algorithm for learning from data inputs and becomes better in the prediction of an end user’s need. Tomorrow’s smart advisors would be built on a modern cognitive computing technology which allows a smart advisor understanding and carrying out multi-step request and then performs more complex task like making a plane reservation. Smart advisors are a contrast to other type of consumer facing Artificial Intelligence programming called digital assistants. Smart advisors are subject oriented, on the other hand digital assistants are task oriented. For Example a Smart Advisor enables an organization to automatically identify physician with the highest or lowest cost and performance. By use of an intelligent IT (Information Technology) platform, a Smart Advisor filters the entire population of physicians in the database to extract out only those physicians which are warranting assessment based on statistical significance level, case load volume, and other key criterias.

North America is the largest market for smart advisors and is anticipated to be the largest market in the coming years owing to the increasing use of technology. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market for the automated optical inspection systems in the region owing to the rise in application of the technology in different industries in the region.

In 2018, the global Smart Advisors market size was 950 million US$ and it is expected to reach 11100 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 35.9% during 2019-2025.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4080761-global-smart-advisors-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

The key players covered in this study

Artificial Solutions

Nuance Communications

BM Watson

Next IT

Creative Virtual

eGain

CX Company

Codebaby

Speaktoit

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Financial Services

Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

Retails

Travel & Hospitality

Government

Education

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4080761-global-smart-advisors-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Smart Advisors Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Software

1.4.3 Services

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Smart Advisors Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Financial Services

1.5.3 Healthcare

1.5.4 Consumer Electronics

1.5.5 Retails

1.5.6 Travel & Hospitality

1.5.7 Government

1.5.8 Education

1.5.9 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Smart Advisors Market Size

2.2 Smart Advisors Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Smart Advisors Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Smart Advisors Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

………

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Artificial Solutions

12.1.1 Artificial Solutions Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Smart Advisors Introduction

12.1.4 Artificial Solutions Revenue in Smart Advisors Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Artificial Solutions Recent Development

12.2 Nuance Communications

12.2.1 Nuance Communications Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Smart Advisors Introduction

12.2.4 Nuance Communications Revenue in Smart Advisors Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Nuance Communications Recent Development

12.3 BM Watson

12.3.1 BM Watson Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Smart Advisors Introduction

12.3.4 BM Watson Revenue in Smart Advisors Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 BM Watson Recent Development

12.4 Next IT

12.4.1 Next IT Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Smart Advisors Introduction

12.4.4 Next IT Revenue in Smart Advisors Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Next IT Recent Development

12.5 Creative Virtual

12.5.1 Creative Virtual Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Smart Advisors Introduction

12.5.4 Creative Virtual Revenue in Smart Advisors Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Creative Virtual Recent Development

12.6 eGain

12.6.1 eGain Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Smart Advisors Introduction

12.6.4 eGain Revenue in Smart Advisors Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 eGain Recent Development

12.7 CX Company

12.7.1 CX Company Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Smart Advisors Introduction

12.7.4 CX Company Revenue in Smart Advisors Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 CX Company Recent Development

12.8 Codebaby

12.8.1 Codebaby Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Smart Advisors Introduction

12.8.4 Codebaby Revenue in Smart Advisors Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Codebaby Recent Development

Continued…..

CONTACT US:

Norah Trent

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.WiseGuyReports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)