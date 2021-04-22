Smart Textile Market Growth, Upcoming Challenges and Future Forecast 2014-2022 | Key Players include Intelligent Clothing Ltd., International Fashion Machines, Inc., Interactive Wear AG, Vista Medical Ltd.
Overview of Smart Textile Market
According to a new report, titled, Smart Textile Market by Function, and by End-User Industry – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014 2022 the global smart textile market was valued at $943 million in 2015, growing at a CAGR of 28.4% during the forecast period to reach $5,369 million by 2022. In 2015, the military & defense segment accounted for one-fourth of the total share, in terms of revenue.
The significant factors driving smart textile market growth include integration of wearables and smart textiles, increasing use of nanotechnology, and its application in smartphones & other sophisticated gadgets. The electronic components can be miniaturized and integrated with smart textiles, which help to monitor and regulate body temperature, monitor heartbeat, and protects body from outside radiations. In addition, the application of nanotechnology is extended with the production of nanofibers. The use of nanofibers in the fabric is applied widely in the smart textile industry to enhance the performance and functionality of the textile. It provides textiles with anti-bacterial, UV-protection, self-cleaning, water repellence property, maintaining the breathability, and tactile properties of the textiles.
The Major players reported in the market include:
Intelligent Clothing Ltd.
International Fashion Machines, Inc.
Interactive Wear AG
Vista Medical Ltd.
Nike Inc.
O’Neill
Eleksen
Fibretronic Limited.
ThermoSoft International
Peratech Ltd.
KEY BENEFITS
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Smart Textile market along with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with their impact analysis.
Porter’s Five Forces and SWOT analyses of key market players in the industry have been provided to highlight the growth strategies adopted by them.
The value chain analysis of the industry signifies the key intermediaries involved, and elaborates their roles and value additions at every stage of the value chain.
The quantitative analysis of the market during the period of 2014-2022 is provided to elaborate the market potential.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:
By Function
Energy harvesting
Sensing
Thermoelectricity
Luminescent
Others
By End User Industry
Healthcare
Military and defense
Entertainment
Automotive
Sport and fitness
Others
BY GEOGRAPHY
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Central & South America
Middle East and Africa
Key Findings of the Smart Textile Market:
North America is expected to continue to lead the market during the forecast period followed by Europe.
Military & defense end user segment generated the highest revenue and is projected to grow with a CAGR of 27.3% during the forecast period.
Sports & fitness is the fastest growing end user segment in smart textile market registering a CAGR of 30.4% during the forecast period.
Latin America accounted for more than one-third share of the LAMEA smart textile market in 2015.
The Indian market is growing at a faster rate in Asia-Pacific smart textile market, registering a CAGR of 31.8% from 2016 to 2022.
Germany accounted for more than one-fourth of share in the European smart textile market in 2015.
