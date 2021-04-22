SOFTWARE LICENSE MANAGEMENT MARKET 2018 GLOBAL SHARE, TRENDS, DEMAND, CHALLENGES AND OPPORTUNITIES RESEARCH REPORT FORECAST TO 2023

Description

Software license management (SLM) is the active management and administration of software allocation, deployment, licensing and contractual obligations. License management encompasses managing the risks associated with software license compliance as well as the costs of acquiring software Software License Management.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Software License Management market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Software License Management market by product type and applications/end industries.

Flexera Software, SafeNet, Snow Software, Wibu Systems are the key suppliers in the global Software License Management market. Top 3 took up about 68.78% of the global market share in 2016. The top three, which have leading technology and market position, are well-known suppliers around the world. However, the software market itself is both expanding and evolving, providing a number of strategic opportunities for growth. At the same time, smaller competitors are gaining maturity and mindshare, and are challenging incumbents on pricing, feature set, customer service, and flexibility.

The global Software License Management market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Software License Management.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Flexera Software

Reprise Software

SafeNet

Snow Software

Wibu Systems

Inishtech

Moduslink

Pace Anti-Piracy

Nalpeiron

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Hardware-based Enforcement

Software-based & Cloud-based Enforcement

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

B2B Vendors

B2C Vendors

Other

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Software License Management Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Software License Management

1.2 Classification of Software License Management by Types

1.2.1 Global Software License Management Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Software License Management Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Hardware-based Enforcement

1.2.4 Software-based & Cloud-based Enforcement

1.3 Global Software License Management Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Software License Management Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 B2B Vendors

1.3.3 B2C Vendors

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Global Software License Management Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Software License Management Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Software License Management Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Software License Management Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Software License Management Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Software License Management Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Software License Management Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Software License Management (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Flexera Software

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Software License Management Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Flexera Software Software License Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Reprise Software

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Software License Management Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Reprise Software Software License Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 SafeNet

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Software License Management Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 SafeNet Software License Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Snow Software

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Software License Management Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Snow Software Software License Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Wibu Systems

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Software License Management Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Wibu Systems Software License Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

……..CONTINUED

