Specialty Pulp and Paper Chemical Market Growth Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Geographic Segmentation & Competitive Landscape Report to 2023

Specialty pulp and paper chemicals are used as raw materials by paper industry to produce specialty paper. It helps modify and enhance the functional properties such as color, brightness, resistance to water, and strength, of the paper. It also reduces the consumption of water and energy. Also, specialty chemicals used in the process of specialty paper production reduces the production of paper waste, thus the raw material required for the production of specialty paper is less as compared to normal paper. Specialty paper is used in various applications, which include writing, packaging, labeling, printing, and others. Commonly used specialty chemicals include chlorine, chlorine dioxide, hydrogen peroxide, hypochlorous acid, sodium dithionite, sodium peroxide, sodium hypo-chlorite, sodium hydroxide, sodium hydrosulfite, and others. These chemicals are widely used as bleaching, chelating, and sizing agents at different stages of paper manufacturing such as wood handling, pulp bleaching, de-inking, screening, and printing. Moreover, several types of specialty chemicals such as coatings, pigments, and dyes are also used to give a final color and texture to specialty paper for packaging and printing applications. Increase in use of graphic papers, diazo papers, gift wraps, posters, tissue paper, and other specialty papers provide potential opportunities for market expansion to players in the paper industry in the upcoming years.

Specialty paper is required for primary, secondary, and tertiary packing of goods. Also, it has great demand in hospitals, retail, and others. Thus, the growth in demand for specialty paper from various industries drives the specialty pulp and paper chemical market. The increase in use of dry-strength additives, wet-strength resins, fluorescent whitening, and sizing agents to improve the quality and strength of paper also augments the demand for functional chemicals, which in turn, boosts the growth of the specialty pulp and paper chemicals market. In addition, recycling in the paper industry also increases the demand for different specialty chemicals, thereby driving the pulp and paper chemicals market. However, volatility in the price of raw material and stringent regulations associated with the use of chemicals used in the production of specialty papers, are expected to hamper the growth of the market. Nonetheless, several benefits associated with the use of specialty chemicals such as improvement in productivity and reduced consumption of water, raw materials, and energy result in the decrease of the overall cost of operation, thus providing potential opportunities for the growth of the specialty pulp and paper chemicals market. Use of next generation enzymes to increase the efficiency of production of specialty papers is projected to fuel the market growth in the upcoming years.

The report segments the global specialty pulp and paper chemicals market into type and region. Based on type, the market is classified into bleaching & RCF chemical, process chemical, functional chemical, coating chemical, and pigment & filler. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the specialty pulp and paper chemical market are AkzoNobel N.V., Ashland Inc., Buckman Laboratories International, Inc., BASF SE, Buckman Laboratories International, Inc., Kemira Oyj, SNF Floerger, The Dow Chemical Company, Evonik Industries AG, Nalco Holding Company, and Shell Chemicals.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

>This report provides quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics from 2016 to 2023, which helps identify the prevailing market opportunities.

>Major countries in each region are mapped based on the revenue contribution to the global market.

>Market player positioning of the industry is provided to offer a clear understanding of their competitive strengths.

>Porter’s Five Forces analysis is used to illustrate the potential of suppliers and buyers in the industry.

>Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the specialty pulp and paper chemical market is provided.

>The report focuses on the regional as well as the global market, the key players, and the market segments. It also provides a detailed study on the divisions and application areas.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

>Bleaching & RCF Chemical

>Process Chemical

>Functional Chemical

>Coating Chemical

>Pigment & Filler

By Region

>North America ?U.S.

?Canada

?Mexico

>Europe ?UK

?Germany

?France

?Italy

?Spain

?Russia

?Rest of Europe

>Asia-Pacific ?China

?India

?Japan

?Rest of Asia-Pacific

>LAMEA ?Brazil

?Saudi Arabia

?Turkey

?South Africa

?Rest of LAMEA

OTHER PLAYERS

Other prominent players in specialty pulp and paper chemical market are as follows.

>Clariant International AG

>ERCO Worldwide

>Imerys

>Bayer AG

>Cytec Industries Inc.

>Enzymatic Deinking Technologies LLC

>ExxonMobil Corp.

>FMC Corp.

>Solenis International LP

