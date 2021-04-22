Third-Party Logistics Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2018-2023 | C. H. Robinson , CEVA Logistics, Damco, DB Schenker, DHL , DSV A/S, Expeditors International of Washington

Global Third-Party Logistics Market 2018 Forecast to 2023

Third-party logistics providers typically specialize in integrated operation, warehousing and transportation services which can be scaled and customized to customers’ needs based on market conditions, such as the demands and delivery service requirements for their products and materials. Often, these services go beyond logistics and include value-added services related to the production or procurement of goods, i.e., services that integrate parts of the supply chain. When this integration occurs, the provider is then called a third-party supply chain management provider (3PSCM) or supply chain management service provider (SCMSP). 3PL targets particular functions within supply management, such as warehousing, transportation, or raw material provision.

This report studies the Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market by product type and applications/end industries.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: C. H. Robinson (USA) , CEVA Logistics (Netherlands), Damco (Netherlands), DB Schenker (Germany), DHL (Germany), DSV A/S (Denmark), Expeditors International of Washington (USA), FedEx (USA) , GEODIS (France) , J.B. Hunt Transport Services (USA) , Kerry Logistics Network (Hong Kong) , Kintetsu World Express (Japan) , Kuehne + Nagel (Switzerland) , Nippon Express (Japan) , NYK Line (Japan), Panalpina World Transport (Holding) (Switzerland)

The third-party logistics market is expected to progress as service providers are moving towards the use of automated freight payment and audit services to reduce costs. These providers are gaining competitive advantages by reducing capital expenditure (CAPEX), mitigating risks, managing inventory, and focusing on the core competencies of their business operations. The emergence of Big Data and availability of industry-specific logistics services are expected to be the key driving factors boosting the industry growth. Lack of necessary internal control has resulted in the increase in outsourcing of these services by the middle market companies (including wholesalers and retailers) to overcome the logistic challenges. The manufacturers and end-use industries in the emerging countries lack the internal control required for addressing logistics challenges. This has provided an impetus to the 3PL industry growth. Additionally, the key vendors are adopting cloud-based Customer Relationship Management (CRM) solutions to enhance the shipper-vendor relationship and reduce the supply chain complexities by providing increased visibility in the process. However, the economic downturn is dampening the interest of 3PL providers in making capital investments.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Third-Party Logistics (3PL).

Table of Content:

1 Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market Competition, by Players

4 Global Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market Size by Regions

5 North America Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Revenue by Countries

8 South America Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Third-Party Logistics (3PL) by Countries

10 Global Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market Segment by Type

11 Global Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market Segment by Application

12 Global Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)

